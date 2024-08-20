Myth or legend? Juddmonte International favourite City Of Troy afforded star billing on an outstanding opening day at York

Is City Of Troy the real deal? The richest race to be run on the Knavesmire will tell us.

A 2,000 Guineas blowout on his return – his sole defeat in six starts – was followed by an extremely classy display in the Derby, and then Ballydoyle’s star three-year-old showed his gritty side when landing the Eclipse by a length last month.

There was a slight sense of deflation after that victory. Sure, City Of Troy did the business, but everyone anticipated more given his 1-4 odds and superiority on ratings.