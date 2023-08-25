'There is a 50 per cent chance of a shower' - York water track but conditions remain quick ahead of day three

Officials at York applied 3mm of water to maintain conditions after a dry and breezy evening ahead of the third day of the Ebor festival.

The course was put on an "irrigation programme" and 2mm was applied to the track on Thursday after the forecast shower risk lowered before racing.

The going on day three remains good to firm, good in places – the same as the opening two days of the meeting – but there is now a chance of a shower in the hour before the meeting gets underway at 1.50 .

Speaking just after 8am on Friday, raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "Thursday turned out to be quite nice in the end after a cloudy start, the sun came out before the last race and we closed on a nice sunny, breezy evening.

"We irrigated 3mm last night to replace the moisture we lost during the day, and we've moved rails three metres out from nine furlongs to the entrance to the home straight. It's good to firm, good in places.

"We've got a fairly bright start and it will be mostly cloudy. They have just popped in now, which wasn't in there before, that there is a 50 per cent chance of catching a shower between 1-2pm, and then it's dry and cloudy through racing and into the evening.

"We'll have to play it by ear. It came in spits and spots yesterday and then went away, so we can't be sure if we'll catch the shower or not."

Posted at 8.30am

Subscribe now – use code SUMMER and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months for Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

York non-runners

1.50: Zanndabad

4.10: Real Terms

4.45: Superposition

Updated at 8.30am

Read these next:

'It really means a lot' - joy for James Doyle as he breaks Ballydoyle duck on Warm Heart in Yorkshire Oaks thriller

'James had all the momentum' - Frankie Dettori curses luck after Free Wind's narrow Yorkshire Oaks defeat

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.