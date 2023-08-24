'James had all the momentum' - Frankie Dettori curses luck after Free Wind's narrow Yorkshire Oaks defeat

Frankie Dettori rued his luck following Free Wind's narrow defeat in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and believes the mare's troubled passage during the race could have cost her victory.

The five-year-old was caught behind horses in the home straight and was unable to make a move until two furlongs out. Once in the clear she stormed home but was unable to catch the winner Warm Heart, going down by a head.

Free Wind was conceding a 9lb weight-for-age allowance to the winner and Dettori, who claimed Wednesday's Juddmonte International with a super front-running ride on Mostahdaf, believed that concession and the rough passage proved the difference.

He said: "She ran a super race. I couldn't get out when I wanted to so I waited an extra half-furlong and James [Doyle, Warm Heart's jockey] had all the momentum. I got to him but I wish I had her rolling beforehand. Nine pounds is a lot and it took its toll in the end."

Free Wind will now be aimed at the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot on October 21.

She is 8-1 for that contest with Coral and joint-trainer John Gosden hopes her luck will change as she seeks an elusive top-level triumph.

He said: "She ran great. It took a little time to get out, they got first run and that's life. Champions Day would be an obvious target."

Connections of Bluestocking were left to rue the quick ground after she finished fourth, beaten three and a half lengths.

Her trainer Ralph Beckett said: "She's not so effective on this faster ground as she is on slower ground. She's run well and run through the line. We should be able to find something for her."

Shadwell's Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn was prominent in the betting but never looked like landing a blow and finished ninth of the ten runners, beaten eight lengths.

