'It really means a lot' - joy for James Doyle as he breaks Ballydoyle duck on Warm Heart in Yorkshire Oaks thriller

James Doyle has enjoyed some of the biggest days of his career in the royal blue of Godolphin, but he was looking pretty in pink as he briefly swapped his allegiance to team Coolmore to land the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks aboard Warm Heart.

A linchpin of the Godolphin team where he is deputy to William Buick, Doyle has been recruited by the 'old enemy' previously, but it took a tenacious partner in Warm Heart for him to ride a first winner at the 11th time of asking for Aidan O'Brien in Britain.

Doyle recalled the famous battles between Coolmore's Galileo and Godolphin's Fantastic Light that inspired him as a youngster, and it was Fantastic Light's rider Frankie Dettori who threatened to spoil his day here as he launched Free Wind with a late challenge inside the final furlong.

Doyle admitted he feared the worst as the runner-up closed, but Warm Heart, already a Group 2 winner in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, kept finding extra to add a first win at the highest level to a race record which now boasts four wins from just seven starts and close to £500,000 in prize-money.

Warm Heart (far side) has just got the better of Free Wind in the photo-finish Credit: Racetech

"I was quietly hoping I could get the ride on her and was praying I did," said Doyle. "I thought back on this track and fast ground would definitely suit her and I can't be more thankful for the whole team for entrusting me to ride her.

"I grew up watching those titanic battles in races like the Irish Champion Stakes and it really means a lot. I've ridden for Aidan for a few years now and not quite got the results that you hope for. I hit the crossbar on one over in Australia a few years ago and it really means a lot."

The 35-year-old, who also landed the Yorkshire Oaks on Sea Of Class in 2018, had a dream run from a potentially problematic wide draw, managing to slot in on the heels of the leaders and just one from the rail after little more than a furlong. The challenge for Doyle after that was trying to delay his move for as long as possible as his partner travelled like a dream.

Warm Heart (pink) beats Free Windin the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

"There was just a moment when Bluestocking was looking for a bit of room and I had to wake her up a little bit to hold that one in and then she really came alive for me," relived the rider. "Before the race Aidan said try and be the last one to challenge inside the furlong pole but nothing could take me and I was just praying for that furlong pole to come, but I had to go a little earlier to focus her.

"Then Frankie came at me and I thought, 'Here we go again,' but she's very brave and it's a quality Aidan O'Brien really trains in these horses. They're very tough and, when you get into the guts of a battle, you like to be on them."

O'Brien, winning the race for a seventh time, could not have been more generous in his praise for Doyle.

"We've always used James when he's available but he's not available all that often," said the trainer. "He's a very classy rider. He's very determined and strong. He has all the qualities and always has. I don't think he could have played it much later today and thought he gave her a brilliant ride."

James Doyle with Warm Heart and groom Hazel Galloway after the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

Doyle was wearing pink because Ryan Moore carried the first silks of the Coolmore partners aboard Warm Heart's stablemate Savethelastdance, who attempted to make all but came up two and a half lengths short in third.

"On softish ground, Savethelastdance grows another leg," said O'Brien. "We were worried about the ground today but she always runs her race."

He revealed big plans for both his fillies, including potential targets abroad before the end of the season.

"I think Warm Heart would probably be made for the Filly & Mare Turf [at the Breeders' Cup]," said the trainer. "She's strong and has tactical speed as well. She loves fast ground and is very slick.

"Savethelastdance has the choice of probably the St Leger or the Arc. She'll probably have to do one or the other, but whereas most horses struggle on soft ground, she improves."

Read these next:

'James had all the momentum' - Frankie Dettori curses luck after Free Wind's narrow Yorkshire Oaks defeat

Brilliant James Doyle treads the line between recklessness and bravery in intoxicating style

'Ooh crikey, she's got a bit to do here' - Relief Rally rockets home for Tom Marquand and William Haggas

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.