Owen Burrows eyeing major prizes with in-form string after four winners from last six runners

Owen Burrows hopes his team are hitting top form at just the right time as he prepares to send Alflaila into a Group 1 battle against the likes of Derby hero City Of Troy and Royal Ascot scorer Calandagan in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday week.

Four of the Lambourn trainer's last six runners have won and he was two for two on Saturday when Anmaat returned from a long absence to win the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock for a second time and Jarraaf scooted away with the Shergar Cup Sprint at Ascot.

"It's been an up and down season so far and when I think they're in good form you end up having a disappointing weekend, but just the last couple of weeks they've been running well, thankfully," said Burrows. "I've been happy with them at home the whole time and I can't tell you why they've suddenly turned the corner to be honest."

Anmaat returned from 439 days off the track to win at Haydock and the Champion Stakes in Ireland and Britain are on the Group 1 winner's radar.

"Whatever he did on Saturday we felt he'd take a big step forward and luckily we were just good enough to get away with it," said Burrows. "Everything is fine afterwards, which is the most important thing, but we'll see where we are in a week or so and go from there.

Anmaat made a triumphant return at Haydock on Saturday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's got the entry in the Irish Champion Stakes and, if he's well, we'll certainly consider it but he's in the Champion Stakes at Ascot as well and obviously goes well on soft ground."

Burrows described Shergar Cup scorer Jarraaf as a "brute" and is delighted to see him starting to fulfill his considerable potential having run only once as a juvenile last season.

He said: "That stiff six furlongs at Ascot really suits him but I think he'd be equally effective over an easy seven. We'll see what the handicapper does and then make a plan for the second half of the season but, all being well, he'll be a lovely horse next year as well."

Burrows said the International Stakes-bound Alflaila, who has been beaten only once in four runs at York, will captain a select team for next week's Ebor meeting and could be joined by Deira Mile in the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes and Alyanaabi in the Group 3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

"It will be nice to get Alflaila back to York," said Burrows. "It's a strong race but he does like it around there and, if things panned out well, he could run a nice race. We know he has to improve a little bit but I'd like to think he's at his peak now.

"I'm aiming Deira Mile at the Voltigeur but, if the ground is a bit quick, I wouldn't risk him because I feel the St Leger, with a bit of juice in the ground, is his race.

"Alyanaabi might go for the Strensall, which I feel could just suit him. Newbury was a non-event last time and I'm pleased with him. He might be in a similar mould to Alflaila, who won it two years ago."

