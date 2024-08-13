Five horses to follow for the rest of the Flat season - including a sprinter 'tailor-made' for big handicaps and 20-1 Arc hope

There is just over two months left of the Flat season, with York's Ebor festival, Doncaster's St Leger meeting and Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot among the big meetings to come in Britain. Here we pick out five horses to follow for the rest of the Flat campaign, including a potential Arc contender . . .

American Affair has thrived this season, winning 5f handicaps at Musselburgh and Thirsk in impressive fashion.

He lost nothing in defeat off a career-high mark of 88 at Haydock last time and there is a significant chance the four-year-old can improve again when stepped back up to 6f.

It would be no surprise to see him creep in towards the bottom of the weights for the Ayr Gold Cup next month.

His high cruising speed and explosive turn of foot is tailor-made for that type of race, with Amie Waugh’s 5lb claim another potentially valuable weapon.

Richard Birch, tipster

Richard Hughes had no qualms about saying Bracken's Laugh was his best horse after his return success at Chelmsford in April and there is surely more to come from the lightly raced three-year-old.

Bracken's Laugh went on to finish second to Capulet in the Dee Stakes before running slightly below par when fifth behind Jayarebe, who he finished in front of at Chester, in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot.

He has since undergone wind surgery and can take his form to the next level when back on easier ground, having beaten King's Gambit on soft ground at Newbury on debut last year and finished fifth in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud – form that has worked out well – on very soft on his other start at two.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Thanks to the exploits of July Cup winner Mill Stream, Jane Chapple-Hyam is enjoying her best season domestically in terms of prize-money, with total earnings of over £850,000 bagging her a place in the top 20 in the trainers’ table.

Her dual all-weather scorer Champagne Prince has been beaten on all three turf starts this year but he returned to form against a pace bias in the Shergar Cup Classic last weekend and can add to that prize-money tally.

Jane Chapple-Hyam: trainer of Champagne Prince Credit: Mark Cranham

Upped to a trip in keeping with his pedigree on only his second start in handicaps, he did well to divide two more forwardly ridden rivals in a steadily run race, with his finishing effort catching the eye.

He’ll be suited by a truer test over the trip (his dam won up to 1m6f) and he appeals strongly as the type to win races – either on turf or back on the all-weather – in the coming months.

Richard Young, race analyst

Lake Forest enjoyed a positive juvenile campaign last year with two wins from five starts, and he looks to have improved significantly for William Haggas despite not yet getting off the mark this term.

His two outings have come in Group company and I was impressed with his first run when behind only Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. He broke away slowly but stayed on well to pip Jasour for second and prove he can perform at the top level.

He went even closer at Newbury next time out when only half a length behind Elite Status in the Hackwood Stakes, but a step up in trip looks likely and a return to Berkshire on Saturday for the Hungerford Stakes is a possibility.

He has some nice entries between now and the end of the season, so he is one to keep on side based on what he has shown so far.

Liam Headd, reporter

Sparkling Plenty (right) finished a close third in the Nassau behind Opera Singer (left) and See The Fire (middle) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sparkling Plenty looked to be crying out for a step up in trip when making up ground late on in the Prix de la Grotte and French 1,000 Guineas and proved that when coming from last to first to land the Prix de Diane, form that received a boost three weeks ago when runner-up Survie took the Group 2 Prix de Malleret.

She emerged with plenty of credit when making up lots of ground in the straight behind the front-running Opera Singer in the Nassau, again showing her liking for a quicker surface, and should be a force wherever she turns up next.

She was part-bought by Al Shaqab Racing for £5,000,000 after her Prix de Diane success and this daughter of Kingman, who is blessed with a turn of foot, shouldn't be forgotten in any discussions surrounding the Arc.

Harry Wilson, The Punt

Read more . . .

Aidan O'Brien bids to hit £5 million in prize-money in Britain this year with rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.