'I got it wrong' says Ryan Moore after Derby ace City Of Troy knuckles down to land Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Ryan Moore felt he "got it wrong" aboard City Of Troy as the 1-4 Coral-Eclipse winner failed to repeat his Derby brilliance when striking at Sandown in workmanlike fashion.

Last season's champion two-year-old had to battle to hold off the challenge of the fast-finishing Al Riffa in the final furlong when winning by a length.

His jockey regretted positioning last month's impressive Epsom hero in the middle of the track and believed the Justify colt's class came to the fore as he registered a third Group 1 victory.

Moore told ITV Racing: "I thought he'd win today but the ground is slower than what he wants. I got it wrong, I took him up the middle and then he wanted to go back to the fence. I never really got it out of him until I really had to.

City Of Troy returned at odds of 1-4 but had to work hard Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"There's a lot more in there. Coming back in now he doesn't feel like he's had a race. He still got the job done. The second horse is the only other Group 1 winner in that field and handled the ground. I'm delighted he got it done."

The rider, who was winning the Eclipse for a fourth time, also reported City Of Troy to be unbalanced midway through the race.

He added: "Halfway around the bend he took a bit of a [false] step with me and Ghostwriter slipped up my inside which meant we lost a bit of momentum. It took me two and a half furlongs to get him balanced then being away from the fence he just wasn't comfortable.

"Really I wasn't happy but he found enough to get it done. I'd say he wants nicer ground but in terms of the trip I wouldn't be too worried."

Ryan Moore: "I wasn't happy but he found enough to get it done" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Paddy Power kept his price at 6-4 for the Juddmonte International at York next month. The Aidan O'Brien-trained superstar is also being aimed at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November and his price remained 6-1 with the firm.

The victory was an eighth in the Eclipse for the race's winningmost trainer O'Brien.

The Clive Cox-trained Ghostwriter finished third while Dancing Gemini was last of the six runners.

