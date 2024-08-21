'I definitely thought I was going to beat him' - Calandagan rider 'sad' after gallant effort behind City Of Troy

Stephane Pasquier was left to rue bumping into City Of Troy as he reflected on Calandagan's admirable effort when runner-up behind the Ballydoyle star in the Juddmonte International.

Trianed by Francis Graffard and owned by the Aga Khan, the three-year-old was having his first run since a wide-margin victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sent off at 13-2, he broke the track record but could not reel in City Of Troy and was beaten a length into second.

"I'm sad. I'm sad because my horse gave everything," Pasquier said. "The winner accelerated in front of me. My horse did great, he did a very good turn of foot like in Ascot and when I came from outside I definitely thought I was going to beat him.

"My horse moved very well over 2,400 metres [1m4f] and today was 2,200 metres [1m2f]. It can be different next time."

While Pasquier is eyeing a step back up in trip, Graffard is considering keeping Calandagan at his current distance and returning to Ascot for the Champion Stakes in October.

Calandagan could be aimed at the Champion Stakes at Ascot next Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "It was a fantastic run, but the odds were right. The stride my horse showed in the straight was fantastic to watch. I shouted as we thought we were coming to get him, but he could only keep pushing a champion in City Of Troy.

"I'm very proud of the horse. We didn't have any Group 1 form before and there were lots of question marks, but the way he accelerated was fantastic. He can come back to Ascot in the Champion Stakes, but we'll discuss it. He gave a lot of heart on the track today."

Clive Cox said he was "extremely proud" of Ghostwriter's third-place effort, while connections of fourth-placed Bluestocking – sent off the well-backed 5-1 second-favourite – are likely to shelve plans for a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Owners Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon said: "She's run a huge race in what looked like the race of the year. This was to find out if she was up to an Arc, but we found out she's a very good filly who's better sticking to her own sex."

