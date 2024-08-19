From Royal Ascot success to Japanese St Leger glory - assessing the international challenge in the Juddmonte

The Juddmonte International on Wednesday features a stellar line-up as 13 contenders go to post for the headline event on the opening day of York’s Ebor festival.

Aidan O’Brien’s superstar City Of Troy has long been the red-hot favourite for the Group 1, but the Classic winner faces tough opposition from around the world.

As well as the British and Irish-trained runners, there are two French raiders gunning for glory and a sole representative from Japan. Here we assess the international challenge and what chances they have for the big race . . .

Francis Graffard has walked away with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and a Royal Ascot Group 2 from just six runners in Britain this season. He is not a man to underestimate when he sends a runner to Britain from France.

Calandagan provided that Royal Ascot win in the King Edward VII Stakes, pulling six lengths clear of the field in devastating fashion, and the son of Gleneagles will bid for a fourth consecutive victory, and a first at the top level.

Like his King George-winning stablemate Goliath, he is a gelding and cannot run in the Arc, but he is not short of talent and appears versatile with regards to ground and distance.

Graffard has only had one runner at York before — Do Re Mi Fa Sol finished second in a Group 3 at the track in May 2018 — but he is 7-1 second favourite to City Of Troy in places and cannot be dismissed easily. His last run was a career-best on Racing Post Ratings.

Durezza really brings the international factor to the Group 1, with the Japanese raider set to race outside his native country for the first time.

The four-year-old has been based in Newmarket since last week and will bid to go one better than Zenno Rob Roy, who finished second to Electrocutionist in the 2005 Juddmonte International.

Although he is inexperienced when it comes to racing in Britain, the Tomohito Ozeki-trained colt is a winner at the highest level after taking the Japanese St Leger in October. He has won five of his eight outings, claimed more than £1.9 million in prize-money and should appreciate the quick ground.

The second representative from France is Zarakem, who came within three-quarters of a length of beating Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old went under the radar that day and was sent off at 33-1 for his first racing experience in Britain. He stayed on strongly to finish ahead of the likes of Alflaila and Royal Rhyme despite experiencing traffic problems late on, producing a career-best RPR in the process.

Now he's had that experience, which also came on quick ground, he has a good chance of outrunning his long odds. Zarakem has won six times in France, including at Group 2 level in the Prix d'Harcourt, so he's more than capable of holding his own against the top-class opposition.

