Frankie Dettori to ride impressive Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf in Juddmonte International

Frankie Dettori will ride impressive Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International at York on August 23.

He takes over with Shadwell's retained jockey Jim Crowley serving a 20-day whip ban for his winning ride aboard Hukum in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, while the owner-breeder's second choice rider Dane O'Neill is injured.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf will be a rare ride for Dettori in the Shadwell silks and he is the general 3-1 second-favourite behind Paddington for the opening day feature at the Ebor meeting following his four-length success at Royal Ascot in June.

Dettori partnered the son of Frankel in a gallop on the Limekilns in Newmarket on Saturday morning, and said: "I rode him for the first time and it was good. He doesn't overdo himself in the mornings, but he felt good.

Frankie Dettori in action on Mostahdaf on Saturday morning

"I've been asked to ride him and it's a great ride to pick up. I've seen him all the time at home, but he's a retained horse and it's unfortunate for Jim he can't ride, but he's a good horse coming off a great win. I'm looking forward to it."

Dettori will bid for a record sixth success in the Group 1. He equalled Lester Piggott with his most recent victory aboard Authorized in 2007.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, said: "It's not the greatest surprise given his connection with John and Thady Gosden but Frankie will ride Mostahdaf at York. We're really happy with the horse and it's great to have Frankie."

Mostahdaf is poised to take on Paddington in a thrilling clash on the Knavesmire. That rival has rattled off four Group 1 wins in a row this summer, including the Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes since his own victory at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Mostahdaf has had a much quieter season by comparison, but did land a Group 3 in Saudi Arabia in February before finishing a creditable fourth in the Dubai Sheema Classic after attempting to lay it up to Japanese superstar Equinox.

Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 23)

William Hill: 11-8 Paddington, 7-2 Mostahdaf, 4 Desert Crown, 8 King Of Steel, 10 Alflaila, Auguste Rodin, 12 Pyledriver, Luxembourg, 14 bar

