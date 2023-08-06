Racing Post logo
'It'll be competitive but he's in good order' - Gosdens relishing Mostahdaf York showdown with Irish star Paddington

Mostahdaf and Jim Crowley win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Mostahdaf: thrashed his Prince of Wales's Stakes rivals when last seenCredit: Edward Whitaker

Paddington has earned his reputation as the "Iron Horse" reincarnated with six wins already this season, but Thady Gosden is confident the opposite approach will bring out the best in Mostahdaf, his chief rival for the Juddmonte International at York this month.

Paddington made the first of those six starts in a 7f handicap at Naas on March 26, the day after Mostahdaf finished fourth, having been the only horse to serve it up to Equinox in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic. 

That run was preceded by a seven-length success in Saudi Arabia, but since Paddington made his seasonal bow, Mostahdaf has been campaigned in stark contrast as the Shadwell-owned five-year-old has been seen only once in the same time.

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 18:36, 6 August 2023
