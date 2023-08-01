Jim Crowley handed 20-day ban and fined £10,000 for overuse of the whip on King George winner Hukum

Jim Crowley has been suspended for 20 days and fined £10,000 for his winning ride on Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes having used his whip nine times during the race, three times above the permitted level.

Rob Hornby, who partnered King George second Westover, also received a ban for overuse of the whip. Hornby used his whip one time above the permitted level, which would have previously incurred an eight-day ban due to the race being a Class 1. However, an easing of penalties announced by the BHA on Monday means the rider will only be suspended for four days having not had a whip penalty in over 200 rides in Britain.

Speaking before the penalty was announced, Crowley, who will be suspended for the Ebor festival at York, said he did not believe the punishment he was going to receive fitted the crime and stressed discontent remains among his colleagues over the new rules.

However, a spokesman for the BHA said there was "very little justification" for the use of the whip by the jockeys in the closing stages of the King George and that hefty penalties were needed to "safeguard the perception of the sport [and] maintain fairness in close finishes".

Crowley said: "Neither me or Rob had any idea we had gone over the count, which is the worrying thing. We got back to the stewards' room and got a tap on the shoulder, and straight away that feeling of dread came over you.

"We're aware of the whip rules and the severity of them, and it's in your mind, but you're also keeping control of your horse's momentum, rhythm and avoiding interference.

"You're really in the zone and it's very difficult to be counting the strikes when you're in that scenario."

Hukum (near) narrowly prevailed over Westover in the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

There was just a head to split Hukum and Westover at the finish and Crowley compared the situation to other sports when trying to explain the complexity of keeping to the rules in the heat of battle.

"Imagine you are driving a racing car around the track going at high speed, you have cars around and you're trying not to touch bumpers," said Crowley on ITV. "Then all of a sudden you're counting as well as a million things going on.

"If you're one length clear, it's easier to do, but in that scenario it's very, very difficult and hard to explain. It could be a tennis player in a Wimbledon final going back and forth in a rally, you're not counting numbers in your head.

"The rules are the rules and we accept that but I don't think my punishment is going to fit the crime and it will be tough to swallow. It was a mistake we went over but neither of us went out there with a win at all costs mentality.

"Some riders were consulted about the rules before they were enforced but I can guarantee there's not a single jockey in the weighing room who agrees with the rules."

The BHA said there had been more than 23,500 Flat races since the new whip rules were introduced in March, and that Crowley's ride on Hukum was only the second time a jockey had used the whip three times above the permitted level.

A spokesman said: "The use of the whip in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes was not reflective of the riding we have generally seen in major races since the introduction of the new rules. For example, the Cheltenham, Aintree, Epsom and Royal Ascot meetings have all taken place this year without a single rider using the whip above the permitted level on a winning ride.

"Specific thresholds for whip use is now standard policy among most major racing nations, including all of our nearest neighbours.

"On Saturday the whip was used three times above the permitted level on the winner, for which there is very little justification. It is to deter whip use like this that strict penalties are in place, especially in major races. They are designed not only to safeguard the perception of the sport, but also maintain fairness in close finishes, encouraging riders to stay within the rules, in the interest of the betting public and fellow riders."

