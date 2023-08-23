Confirmed runners and riders for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday

Last year's brilliant winner Highfield Princess will face off against her Royal Ascot conquerors once more as she bids to become a back-to-back winner of the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ) at York on Friday.

The popular six-year-old stormed to success during a brilliant summer in 2022, in which she won three Group 1s, and returned to winning ways in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time. She aims to emulate top-class sprinters Battaash, Mecca's Angel and Borderlescott with successive victories in the 5f sprint.

However, the John Quinn-trained star faces tough opposition with Bradsell and Khaadem , who beat her at the royal meeting, taking her on again.

The Archie Watson-trained Bradsell runs for the first time since his win in the King's Stand Stakes and Khaadem - a shock 80-1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - bids to bounce back from a disappointing run in the July Cup.

Top-class juvenile Big Evs will bid to end a 16-year wait for a two-year-old winner of the Nunthorpe after being supplemented last week. He will be ridden by Andrea Atzeni, who heads out to ride in Hong Kong at the end of the month.

Temple Stakes heroine Dramatised and Regional are also among the field of 16, while Twilight Calls will be ridden by Frankie Dettori with Ryan Moore booked to ride Aesop's Fables for Aidan O'Brien.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes runners and riders

Equality Daniel Muscutt

Khaadem Jamie Spencer

Live In The Dream Sean Kirrane

Regional Callum Rodriguez

Tees Spirit Barry McHugh

Twilight Calls Frankie Dettori

Aesop's Fables Ryan Moore

Bradsell Hollie Doyle

Get Ahead Rossa Ryan

Highfield Princess Jason Hart

Ladies Church Ben Coen

Makarova Tom Marquand

Nymphadora Oisin Murphy

Dramatised Danny Tudhope

Queen Me James Doyle

Big Evs Andrea Atzeni

Coral: 11-8 Highfield Princess, 4 Bradsell, 7 Big Evs, 9 Regional, 10 Dramatised, 14 Twilight Calls, 22 Khaadem, Nymphadora, 25 Equality, 28 Ladies Church, 33 Live In The Dream, Get Ahead, 40 Makarova, Queen Me, 50 Aesop’s Fables, 100 Tees Spirit

Quickthorn to bid for Goodwood Cup-Lonsdale double

Also on the card, dominant Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn will bid for another remarkable front-running victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup (2.25 ).

The Hughie Morrison-trained star's prominent tactics produced a 14-length victory in this race last year, but he faces a strong test against six rivals, including Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami.

Top-class stayer Coltrane , Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto and Broome also feature among the field.

The Karl Burke-trained Kylian will aim to get back to winning ways and heads a field of ten for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 ).

The son of Invincible Spirit finished third to Big Evs in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time and steps up in trip for this 6f Group 2. His rivals include Vintage Stakes winner Haatem and Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Johannes Brahms .

Read this next:

Yorkshire Oaks market looks all wrong - and here's why

Confirmed runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor festival on Thursday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.