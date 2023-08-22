Confirmed runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor festival on Thursday

Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance will face nine rivals in her bid for consecutive Group 1 victories in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) at the Ebor festival on Thursday.

Enable, Love and Alpinista feature on the recent honour roll of the £500,000 event and Aidan O’Brien, who also runs Ribblesdale scorer Warm Heart, will be seeking his seventh victory in the race and third in the last four years.

Savethelastdance will again take on Irish Oaks second Bluestocking, having prevailed by half a length at the Curragh on soft ground last month.

Ryan Moore’s mount has only once faced quick ground when second to Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom in June.

The Rossa Ryan-ridden Bluestocking, trained by Ralph Beckett, finished third in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot on quick ground on her penultimate run and should have more to offer on just her fifth start.

Frankie Dettori rides the John and Thady Gosden-trained Free Wind, who is the only course winner in the line-up. She won the Middleton Stakes on the Knavesmire on her reappearance but has been a beaten favourite in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood since.

Free Wind: Frankie Dettori's ride in the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

David Egan takes over from the suspended Jim Crowley aboard Nassau winner Al Husn. The Shadwell filly, trained by Roger Varian, seeks a fourth straight success on the back of her breakthrough top-level win at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Rosscarbery has the most experience in the field and finished second to Emily Dickinson in the Curragh Cup last month. She is partnered by Billy Lee, while William Buick is aboard Novakai, a Listed winner at Newmarket for Karl Burke last time.

Novakai’s stablemate Poptronic and the William Haggas-trained Sea Silk Road, the one-two in the Lancashire Oaks, and Pretty Polly runner-up Stay Alert complete the field. The Yorkshire Oaks has attracted its biggest turnout since 2016, and will be one of five races televised on ITV on Thursday. The entire card will be shown on Racing TV.

Rally declared for Lowther

Weatherbys Super Sprint scorer Relief Rally heads a nine-runner line-up for the opening Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50) on day two.

The William Haggas-trained filly has a 3-4 record, with her sole defeat when beaten a nose in second in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. Her opposition includes the O’Brien-trained Cherry Blossom and Glorious Goodwood winner Flora Of Bermuda.

There is £300,000 in prize-money up for grabs in the Goffs-sponsored Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25), in which the unbeaten Ziggy’s Condor and Dragon Leader feature in a full field of 22 runners.

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, 3.35 York, Thursday

bet365: 5-2 Savethelastdance, 7-2 Bluestocking, 4-1 Free Wind, 6-1 Al Husn, 12-1 Rosscarbery, 16-1 Novakai, Poptronic, Stay Alert, Warm Heart, 20-1 Sea Silk Road

Confirmed runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks

Al Husn David Egan

Free Wind Frankie Dettori

Poptronic Sam James

Rosscarbery Billy Lee

Sea Silk Road Tom Marquand

Stay Alert Oisin Murphy

Bluestocking Rossa Ryan

Novakai William Buick

Savethelastdance Ryan Moore

Warm Heart Jockey tbc

