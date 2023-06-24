Who does Frankie Dettori ride on his final day at Royal Ascot and what are their chances?

Frankie Dettori has four victories on the board for the week, including the Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami on Thursday and a double on Friday. The retiring legend has another five rides on his final day at Royal Ascot and here we take a look at his chances of adding to his supreme tally of 81 winners at the royal meeting

Race: 3.05: Jersey Stakes

Odds: 9-4

Three-time winner who strode clear impressively to land the competitive Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock last time out. This represents a step up in grade, but he achieved a Racing Post Rating of 106 last time out which puts him firmly in the picture.

He has improved with every start and there looks to be a good deal more to come from him. Odds of 9-4 are, however, extremely short in a race as competitive as this.

Spotlight comment

Made all in fine style in competitive Silver Bowl Handicap; strong claims for top yard

Covey 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: 3.40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Odds: 8-1

Tasted Group 1 glory twice last season, landing the Prix de la Foret before scoring in the Champions Sprint at Ascot in October, and was arguably unlucky not to win a third in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

He produced progressive RPRs after finishing eighth in this last year to his Longchamp victory and is likely to find further improvement this season.

Ralph Beckett's yard is in great form, but connections have made it clear he is being targeted at the July Cup, which suggests he could just need this.

Spotlight comment

Won two Group 1s in second half of last year; leading contender if ready after a break

Kinross 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Race: 4.20: Hardwicke Stakes

Odds: 11-4

A sparingly raced daughter of Galileo, she claimed a hat-trick of Grade 2s when winning the Middleton Fillies' Stakes on seasonal reappearance. That form has already been well advertised this week with the second, Rogue Millennium, victorious in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes on Wednesday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, she is 6-8 and boasts excellent claims despite the ominous presence of red-hot favourite Hukum.

Spotlight comment

Reappearance win at York took her career record to 6-8; talented mare; commands respect

Free Wind 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: 5.00: Wokingham Stakes

Odds: 20-1

A six-year-old gelding who's 6-34 and remains admirably consistent in these top-class handicaps. He had a productive time of things over the winter, with victories at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton before a close up fourth on All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle.



He's 2lb below his last winning mark and should appreciate dropping back to 6f in a big field like this. His last two visits to the track have seen him finish runner-up and Dettori will be hoping he can go one better here.

Spotlight comment

Held his own in competitive handicaps over 6f and 7f here; others look better treated

Mums Tipple 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Richard Hannon

Race: 5.35: Golden Gates Stakes

Odds: 9-2

This son of Ulysses finished second behind Wednesday's Queen's Vase winner Gregory at Haydock and appeared not to stay when weakening late on handicap his debut at York.

Charlie Johnston drops him back in trip here, which looks a positive move, and he looks well weighted from a mark of 90. Some would believe it is almost written in the stars that Dettori's last Royal Ascot ride is to be a winner.

Spotlight comment

Shaped well for this when making most in a noteworthy 1m4f handicap at York last time

Knockbrex 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Charlie Johnston

