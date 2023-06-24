Deputy Irish editor David Jennings takes you through the Royal Ascot card on Saturday after tipping 8-13 Tahiyra, 6-1 Coppice and 11-10 King Of Steel on Friday. . .

Royal Ascot tips: Saturday

2.30 Royal Ascot

Chesham Stakes, 7f, Listed

I was there the day Pearls And Rubies won at Navan and, using body language and facial expressions as a gauge, Aidan O'Brien just loves her. How she managed to win over the minimum trip is a mystery. She must have bundles of ability and an attitude to match. A record-extending seventh Chesham win for Team Ballydoyle is in the offing and stablemate Content could be the danger.

DJ's tip: Pearls And Rubies

Pearls And Rubies 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.05 Royal Ascot

Jersey Stakes, 7f, Group 3

It doesn't look a particularly good Jersey. There are stamina questions for so many and ability questions for others, so keep it simple with Covey. He's on the up, stays further and is surely better than his mark of 100. He could have gone for a handicap, but comes here instead. Take the hint.

DJ's tip: Covey

Covey 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.40 Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 6f, Group 1

Wellington scares me. There have been times where he has blown me away while I've been devouring my cornflakes on a Sunday morning, but the problem is that I've fancied Sacred for this every since she flew home to finish fifth in this last year and I couldn't possibly desert her now. She looked better than ever at Lingfield last time. I've been waiting for this day for ages. Don't let me down, girl.

DJ's tip: Sacred

Sacred 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.20: Royal Ascot

Hardwicke Stakes, 1m4f, Group 2

Boring, unoriginal and unimaginative, but provided connections are happy with the ground Hukum just wins. And you can back him at 2-1. What's that about? He should be shorter.

DJ's tip: Hukum

Hukum 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

5.00: Royal Ascot

Wokingham Stakes, 6f, handicap

There is a big-field sprint handicap on fast ground in Khanjar, I just know there is, and this might well be the moment we've been waiting for. He's got a high draw and William Haggas has called for the cheekpieces. It really could be the day. Fingers crossed.

DJ's tip: Khanjar

Khanjar 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

5.35: Royal Ascot

Golden Gates Stakes, 1m2f, handicap

Whether the hustle and bustle of a race like this might come a little bit early in the education of Laafi is debatable, but I'm pretty sure he is better than a 97-rated handicapper when he does go and put it all together. He's worth chancing, especially at 20-1.

DJ's tip: Laafi

Laafi 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

6.10 Royal Ascot

Queen Alexandra Stakes, 2m5½f

Stratum is on for the hat-trick but Dawn Rising can play the role of party pooper. He never looks tired and stamina is most certainly his strong suit so this marathon ought to be right up his street.

DJ's tip: Dawn Rising

Dawn Rising 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

