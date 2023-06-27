Racing Post logo
Newmarket trainer with 11 horses still on cloud nine after first Royal Ascot runner finishes third at 125-1

Pat Owens with Chesham joint-third Oddyssey
Pat Owens with Chesham joint-third Oddyssey

Pat Owens, one of Newmarket’s smallest operators, struck a blow against the big guns when his first runner at Royal Ascot finished joint-third after being sent off at 125-1.

Oddyssey, who shared the minor honours in the Listed Chesham Stakes on Saturday, is one of just five juveniles Owens has at his base on Vicarage Road in the town, which once housed Derby winner Authorized.

Despite coming off the back of a seventh place on his debut at Yarmouth in May, the son of Ulysses showed he was not out of place when coming through to share the spoils for third with Golden Mind, the pair finishing just three-quarters of a length behind the Gavin Cromwell-trained winner Snellen.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 16:18, 27 June 2023
