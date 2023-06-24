Royal Ascot tips 2023: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day five of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for day 5

5.00: Wokingham Stakes

By Tom Segal

Apollo One looks an improved horse this season and is 3lb well in, having run an exceptionally good race at Epsom last time from a difficult draw.

He ran well in last year's Wokingham despite being much too keen and Richard Kingscote seemed to settle him much better last time. Hopefully he'll be allowed to find his feet and take his time this year.

Apollo One 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

3.40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Last year's running often provides a clue and the vote goes to Australian raider Artorius , who meets all trends criteria. A close third when not getting the best of runs, he can succeed this time with a clear passage. Last year's fifth, Sacred, also fares well on trends and is feared most.

Artorius 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Anthony & Sam Freedman

5.35: Golden Gates Stakes Handicap

By Paul Kealy

He has clearly always been fairly highly regarded as he went off at just 11-4 for a Group 2 at Newmarket as a juvenile, but it's fair to say things didn't work out for him.

However, when getting fast ground for the first time this season he ran a remarkable race to win at Musselburgh three weeks ago as he stumbled at the start and lost ground and then raced very freely for at least a couple of furlongs.

After that he made relentless progress and ended up winning going away by a length and a quarter. That surely marks him down as a good horse well ahead of his mark. He'll relish another furlong too on that evidence.

Lion Of War 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.35: Golden Gates Stakes Handicap

By Harry Wilson

After Comhra was made a non-runner in the Coronation Stakes on Friday, Jim Bolger will be saddling his first and only runner of this year's royal meeting on Saturday, with Cuban Dawn tackling the Golden Gates. The three winners of the Golden Gates, introduced in 2020, were making their handicap debut on their fourth start and were all drawn high (16,13,13), which bodes well for the Bolger-trained Cuban Dawn.

Cuban Dawn made his debut in a Listed race, such is the regard he must be held in, finishing fourth behind subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Paddington. He was then beaten a neck and half a length behind Dermot Weld runners in two mile maidens, both times suggesting he would benefit from going up in trip. He's drawn in 15, has the services of Hollie Doyle and was bought for £300,000 at Goffs London sale on Monday, a sign this could be the starting point of bigger things to come.

Cuban Dawn 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: J S Bolger

