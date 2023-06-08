Who are the leading international stars to look out for at Royal Ascot this month?

A sizeable travelling party will be making its way to Royal Ascot this month from around the world - but who are the best of the best that you should be looking out for?

King's Stand Stakes

The dual Group 1 winner teed up a crack at Royal Ascot with victory in the Black Caviar Stakes at Flemington in February, bringing her record over five furlongs to an impressive three wins from four starts.

She will aim to strike once more over the minimum distance in the King's Stand Stakes (3.40 ) on the opening day of the meeting for Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who seek their first Royal Ascot winner.

A disappointing piece of work last week saw her demoted from favouritism for the Group 1 contest in favour of Highfield Princess, but connections have been encouraged by the filly's work since and she is available at a best-priced 6-1 with Coral.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

The top sprinter represents the yard of multiple Group 1-winning trainer Richard Gibson, who hopes the six-year-old can provide a grand finale to his training career in Hong Kong after announcing he would not renew his licence next year .

Wellington has already scored four times at the top level domestically, including back-to-back victories in the Chairman's Sprint Prize and success in the Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin.

This year he has failed to land a blow against Hong Kong superstar Lucky Sweynesse in four starts, but will make his first start in Britain in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.10 ). He has already been backed into 10-1 (from 16) this week and the booking of Ryan Moore is a considerable boost to his chances.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Artorius heads the betting for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.10 ) as he bids to make a winning return to Royal Ascot following his narrow defeat in this contest last year.

The Australian sprinter dead-heated for third 12 months ago with Wesley Ward's Campanelle, just three-quarters of a length behind winner Naval Crown, before finishing third once more in the July Cup at Newmarket three weeks later.

After another defeat at Deauville at the end of last season, the four-year-old proved he had not lost his touch when he achieved a career-best Racing Post Rating with his second Group 1 success at Randwick in March and was just narrowly edged out by leading Godolphin runner Anamoe on his latest start.

Artorius: third at Royal Ascot last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes or King's Stand Stakes

Peter and Paul Snowden added to the list of Australian sprinters heading to Royal Ascot with Cannonball, who sealed his participation with a fine third-place finish behind Mariamia in the Group 1 Kia Ora Galaxy at Rosehill in March.

Previously trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman, trainers of Artorius, Cannonball has made two starts for his new connections and has already struck at Group 3 level this year.

He holds entries for both of Royal Ascot's major sprint contests and is best-priced at 10-1 for his primary target of the King's Stand Stakes (3.40 ) – where he will be joined by fellow Australian sprinter Coolangatta. He is 25-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.10 ) and as well as Artorius, would be joined by The Astrologist in that contest.

Read more:

The Aussies are back! Ascot chief hails large raiding party in the wake of Nature Strip romp

Royal Scotsman on track for Royal Ascot but connections undecided on target

No injunction for Royal Ascot as course says existing measures enough to counter protests

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here.

