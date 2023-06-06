'We're not going for the craic - I'm too old for that stuff!' - Richard Gibson gunning for final hurrah at Royal Ascot

Richard Gibson will not apply for a 2023-24 Hong Kong licence but is looking forward to representing the nation for one final hurrah at Royal Ascot when his explosive sprinter Wellington tackles the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes this month.

The 53-year-old enjoyed Group 1 success with Lady Of Chad and later Doctor Dino, who won the Hong Kong Vases in 2007 and 2008, before joining the nation's training ranks in 2011.

Further top-level successes with Akeed Mofeed and Giant Treasure followed, while the trainer's latest champion, the four-time Group 1 winner Wellington, will bid to give him a first royal winner before he bids goodbye to the Far East.

"It just seemed the right time professionally and also for my family," said Gibson, originally from Northumberland and who began his career in France. "I know it sounds corny but the Hong Kong Jockey Club has been very good to us for 12 years, we've done a good stint here, and it just feels time for the next step.

"I've learned a lot and I feel I've come back a better and a more accomplished horseman. Globally the dynamic has changed and I think that would be quite similar in a lot of businesses."

Gibson plans to embark on a sabbatical and travel around England, Ireland and France before deciding where his future in the industry lies, but will first saddle his stable star in Royal Ascot's Saturday showpiece.

Wellington: struck in December's Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin

He was narrowly denied in the 2016 running when Gold-Fun went down by just a neck to Twilight Son and he believes Wellington, a best-priced 16-1 chance who took two of Hong Kong's most coveted contests in the Chairman's Sprint Prize and Hong Kong Sprint last year, is cut from a similar cloth.

"It's a rather canny coincidence," he said. "I have had very few runners at Royal Ascot in my career but I took over Gold-Fun and still think on another day he might have won the race. Wellington is a younger horse of equal ability.

"It has always been the plan to take him there. It fits in great with the Hong Kong season, he's been the best sprinter here for a couple of years and in the last few months he's just been headed by Lucky Sweynesse, who is the best sprinter in the world. We were only a length behind him [two starts ago] so I think that puts us in good shape."

Confidence has been boosted by the jockey booking of Ryan Moore, who was on board for Wellington's most recent Group 1 success at the International Races in December.

"Ryan's been booked for the ride which is big news for team morale as he's only choosing horses he thinks can be competitive in the Group 1 races," Gibson said.

"Wellington's times are great and he's the right age. He'll get there six days out and stay with Brian Meehan in Manton and everything is well organised. The beauty is it will be just R&R for him when he gets to England.

"When a horse wins HKD60 million you've got to respect him. We're not going for the craic – I'm too old for that stuff! We'd only take a horse who can be competitive in the races."

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, June 24

bet365: 11-2 Artorius, 6 Highfield Princess, 8 Art Power, 9 Rohaan, 10 Sacred, Sandrine, 12 Coeur De Pierre, 14 Al Suhail, Kinross, Wellington, 16 bar

