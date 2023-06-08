Royal Scotsman on track for Royal Ascot but connections undecided on target

Paul and Oliver Cole will wait until Monday to decide the big-race target for Royal Scotsman, who is back on track for Royal Ascot after suffering from bruised feet in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The son of Gleneagles finished third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket but failed to fire when supplemented for another Classic bid at the Curragh, trailing in ninth as the 6-4 favourite.

The below-par performance led the joint-trainers to x-ray Royal Scotsman's front legs but they failed to identify any other issues and are pleased to have their stable star in contention for Royal Ascot.

Oliver Cole said on Thursday: "He had bruised feet after his run at the Curragh, but there were no problems in any of the x-rays, it was as simple as that.

"He just wouldn't let himself down on the ground at the Curragh but he'll come back. He did a bit of work this morning and seems in good form again."

Royal Scotsman: appears set for Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Royal Scotsman is entered for the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of the meeting but connections may opt instead for the Jersey Stakes on the Saturday, with entries for the Group 3 contest set to close on June 19.

"The plan will be to go to one of those two races," Cole said. "He had a week off after the Curragh and with the Jersey being later than the St James's Palace Stakes, it would give him a few more days if we needed that extra bit of work.

"We'll probably do a more serious bit of work on Monday and see where we are. It's either one or the other, and if it's the Jersey it's a soft stepping stone to the Sussex Stakes in August."

Last year's Richmond Stakes winner is likely to be joined by stablemates Sumo Sam , Jack Darcy and promising juvenile Hot Front in representing the Lambourn team at the royal meeting.

Cole added: "We've got a nice filly called Hot Front, who was second at Wetherby the other day. She's very quick and we think her greenness probably beat her. She's out of a good mare we trained called Percolator.

"Hot Front is very quick like her mum and could head for the Queen Mary. We've got Jack Darcy and Sumo Sam, depending on how she runs at Goodwood this weekend, could go for the Ribblesdale, so that's a good group."

