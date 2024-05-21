'We've mapped out her spring campaign towards Royal Ascot' - trainer quotes for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 20 . . .

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Gregory , Courage Mon Ami , Trawlerman and Sweet William

Gregory ran a very encouraging race in the Yorkshire Cup. It was a good performance first time out this year in preparation for the Gold Cup. Courage Mon Ami has suffered a setback, which we're investigating. The Gold Cup is Trawlerman's intended target. He won over two miles at Ascot in the Long Distance Cup at the backend of last year and ran a pleasing race in this year's Dubai Gold Cup. Sweet William ran a good race first time out at Ascot. It has brought him forward and we're looking forward to running him in the Henry II at Sandown on Thursday.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Kyprios , Point Lonsdale and Continuous

Kyprios did everything we wanted him to do at Leopardstown so we were delighted with him and the plan is to head straight onto the Gold Cup with him now. We couldn't be any happier really. He's lovely and has always been a lovely, relaxed horse. He has never done much once he gets to the front, that's the way he has always been. He was the very same at Leopardstown the other day. Ryan [Moore] was very, very happy with him. Point Lonsdale is in there as a sort of back up to Kyprios. He stayed so well at Chester and we were surprised at how well he did stay. The number one is Kyprios and Point Lonsdale will be in other races at Ascot like the Hardwicke. It will depend on what the lads want to do. Continuous could start off in the Hardwicke, or the alternative is to run him next weekend [Coronation Cup at Epsom] to get a run into him.