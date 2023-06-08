The Aussies are back! Ascot chief hails large raiding party - but enticing Japanese runners the next priority

Ascot on Thursday hailed the “resurgent” Australian interest in the royal meeting but admitted disappointment it had not been able to attract any runners from Japan.

Nick Smith, the track’s director of racing and public affairs, anticipates Australia’s challenge will be one of the highlights of this year’s meeting, with four sprinters representing one of the largest raiding partiesin the 20 years since Choisir took the meeting by storm when winning the King’s Stand and the Golden Jubilee Stakes.

Smith also highlighted the increasing number of US-based trainers targeting Ascot, while describing the ongoing work to attract Japanese participants as "one of the top priorities".