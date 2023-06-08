No injunction for Royal Ascot as course says existing measures enough to counter protests

Ascot will not be applying for a high court injunction to protect the track against the threat of trespass and disruption at this year's royal meeting.

Last month, the Jockey Club was granted an injunction against protesters attempting to disrupt the Derby. One protester from the group Animal Rising made it on to the course before being removed by security and the police.

After consulting Thames Valley Police, officials at Ascot are confident the current legal framework is sufficient for the fixture, which will begin with the Queen Anne Stakes on June 20.

A statement from Ascot read: "Thames Valley Police have powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption. Peaceful protest is welcome as it always has been and will be accommodated outside the racecourse.

"As we do every year, we are working extremely closely with the Thames Valley Police and our own security providers to be as prepared as possible for any planned disruption during Royal Ascot. We will have additional security around the site as well as enhanced CCTV provision and there will be increased police presence throughout the week."

At the royal meeting in 2021, four members of Extinction Rebellion posing as catering staff stormed the course and chained themselves to the railings prior to the Jersey Stakes. Charges for aggravated trespass were eventually dropped and the trial scrapped the following January.

