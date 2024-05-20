4-1 from 14s: how did the markets react to yesterday's often informative Royal Ascot trials at Naas?

River Tiber and Porta Fortuna advertised Royal Ascot Trials day at Naas in splendid fashion last season when testing their credentials at the Kildare track before going to success in the Coventry and Albany Stakes. How did bookmakers react to the winning horses at this year's meeting?

Coventry Stakes: 16-1 (from 20)

The race River Tiber took on the way to Royal Ascot success was the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race , and trainer Aidan O'Brien will be hopeful stablemate Treasure Isle can emulate his achievement after showing an excellent attitude to land this year's running of the 5f contest by half a length.

The No Nay Never colt shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at the Curragh when runner-up to Midnight Strike and, like many of the stable's runners, came on plenty for his first outing to go one better.

His attitude and application was the most impressive feature of this display as the Jessica Harrington-trained Saratoga Special seemed poised to pass the front-running Treasure Isle at the furlong pole, but Ryan Moore's mount kept pulling out more.

Treasure Isle: 16-1 for the Coventry Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien noted afterwards that the winner would be 'very happy to stay at five furlongs' so there's a strong chance he could go to the Windsor Castle Stakes, which the stable landed in 2022 with the smart Little Big Bear.

While he shows plenty of speed, he's a half-brother to three winners, two of them over a mile, while his dam also won over a mile and is a sister to a US 1m4f winner, so a step up in trip would hold little fears, albeit he was a shade keen at Naas.

Given stablemate Whistlejacket is a brother to Little Big Bear, it may be worth chancing from an ante-post perspective that he will go to the Windsor Castle and Treasure Isle will contest the Coventry over six furlongs, in which case 16-1 about the latter seems a very fair price.

Coventry Stakes (3.05, Tuesday June 18)

bet365: 9-2 Camille Pissarro, 11-2 Cowardofthecounty, 8 Whistlejacket, 14 Andesite, Yah Mo Be There, 16 Hawaiian, The Actor, Ancient Truth, Treasure Isle, Tunbridge Wells, 25 bar

King Charles III Stakes: 16-1 (from 20)

Aesop's Fables landed the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes for Ryan Moore and O'Brien and did well in the circumstances to fend off Twilight Jet by a neck given the runner-up had the benefit of the rail, while the winner had to make his challenge in isolation in the centre of the track.

Aesop's Fables: winner of the Sole Power Sprint Stakes under Ryan Moore Credit: Patrick McCann

The four-year-old lost his way for a couple of starts last season but bounced back to his best when third in Group 1 company at Longchamp and Santa Anita, and he's picked up where he left off when allowing for his reappearance run at Naas last month.

Quotes of 16-1 for the King Charles III Stakes are reasonable given he is proven at Grade 1 level, although it might be wise until the day before taking an interest in him as the faster the ground, the better his claims.

King Charles III Stakes (3.45, Tuesday June 18)

Sky Bet: 4 Big Evs, 6 Regional, 7 Bucanero Fuerte, 8 Asfoora, Chain Of Lightning, Rogue Lightning, Moss Tucker, 10 Valiant Force, 12 bar

Albany Stakes: 4-1 (from 14)

Fairy Godmother rounded off a quickfire treble for Ballydoyle when landing the Fillies Sprint Stakes and she seems a star filly. Similar to Treasure Isle, she took a big step forward from her debut. It looked a tough ask on paper for her to turn around a two-and-a-half-length beating with Sparkling Sea over the same course and distance but she looked much more clued-up this time around.

Fairy Godmother: 4-1 for the Albany Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

She was ridden more patiently, with Moore settling her last of the six runners, and she was stopped at a crucial time just as she was about to start her challenge before the furlong pole. Once he angled her out and began to ask her to quicken, the response was instantaneous and devastating as she thundered home to collar Sparkling Sea by a neck despite all her three main rivals getting first run on her.

The time was just 0.7 seconds slower than the three-year-old Bucanero Fuerte's success in the Lacken Stakes over the distance later on the card and everything points to her being a star sprinter. The 4-1 about her emulating Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes is worth taking. I could easily see her going off a 5-2 shot on the day.

Albany Stakes (2.30, Friday June 21)

bet365: 13-8 Mountain Breeze, 4 Fairy Godmother, 10 Unexpected Issues, Sparkling Sea, 12 Enchanting Empress, 14 bar

Commonwealth Cup: 8-1 (unchanged)

Hindsight is wonderful but it seems absurd that Bucanero Fuerte went off a 2-1 shot in the Lacken Stakes , especially considering he had the 5-4 favourite Givemethebeatboys five and a half lengths behind when he dotted up in the Phoenix Stakes last season.

Many punters presumably thought Adrian Murray's star colt would need his first outing under a penalty. However, while it looked like he was beginning to give way in the final 100 yards, he responded to David Egan's urgings spectacularly to regain the advantage and come home a head in front.

Bucanero Fuerte: winner of the Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes under David Egan Credit: Patrick McCann

I was a bit surprised that bookmakers left him unchanged at 8-1 for the Commonwealth Cup given this was a perfect start to the season and he was a machine over 6f last season. His display in the Phoenix Stakes was magnificent. He slammed Porta Fortuna by four lengths and she has since gone on to finish runner-up at the Breeders' Cup and in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Givemethebeatboys was in third and he finished an excellent fourth in the Middle Park next time out, while the fourth, Unquestionable, finished runner-up in the Grand Criterium behind Rosallion before landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

The only slight concern would be rattling fast ground as he is slightly better with a bit of give, but his form is top class. Vandeek would be a tough nut to crack on form but first he has to get through the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock next weekend and I'd much rather be backing the Amo Racing colt at 8-1 than the favourite at 11-4.

Commonwealth Cup (3.05, Friday June 21)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Vandeek, 5 Elite Status, 8 Bucanero Fuerte, 10 Big Evs, 12 Romantic Style, River Tiber, Jasour, 14 bar

