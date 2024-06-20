Watering planned to maintain good to firm ground for day four of Royal Ascot

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels was planning to stick to the status quo for the week and water the track after racing on Thursday to maintain the going as good to firm for day four of the royal meeting.

After a dry meeting so far, Stickels warned that the first shower of the week may arrive on Friday, although only light rain is anticipated if showers do materialise.

"We plan to water this evening – the same as we did last night, which will be 5mm on the whole course," said Stickels on Thursday evening. "The forecast for tomorrow is very similar to today.

"The Friday forecast does indicate that we may get an odd shower or two. I don't think that there is much in the way of total accumulations, 1mm to 2mm at the most, but we will keep an eye on that."

