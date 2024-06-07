The lowdown on the favourites for the main two-year-old races at Royal Ascot

The entries are yet to be released for the big two-year-old races but the ante-post markets are well developed. Here we take a look at the leading fancies . . .

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Race Coventry Stakes

Best odds 6-1

Camille Pissarro announced himself as a leading contender for the Coventry in a promising debut over 6f at Navan when he overcame inexperience to score. A 1,250,000gns purchase, the Wootton Bassett colt looked disorganised under pressure from Ryan Moore but learned on the job and ran on strongly to a length-and-a-half success over New Theory.

Despite that form not being striking with no winners coming out of the race, Camille Pissarro confirmed his promise when just denied in the 6f Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes next time out at the Curragh on May 25. Again showing signs of greenness, the colt made a menacing-looking challenge to join Arizona Blaze and briefly led in the final stages before going down by a head on the line.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the Coventry last year with River Tiber and it is revealing he deemed Camille Pissarro Ballydoyle’s longtime main contender for the 6f Group 2.

What they said Aidan O'Brien (June 5, via Racing TV): "Ryan [Moore] said he was very babyish at the Curragh and said he might have attacked the winner earlier if he had the chance again. I probably didn't have him forward enough for his second start. If he works well between now and then, he'll go on to the Coventry. He was always our main Coventry horse and the experience he had last time will have helped him."

Trainer Diego Dias

Race Queen Mary Stakes

Best odds 6-1

Make Haste looked tailor-made for the 5f Queen Mary Stakes when blitzing nine rivals on her debut at Naas on May 11.

The Blue Point filly had two handlers in the parade ring for her sole start and played up slightly but was able to transfer her energy to the track without worry.

A 75,000gns purchase as a yearling, Make Haste raced with exuberance in the early stages. She was settled in midfield by jockey Gavin Ryan, who was in no hurry to ask the filly a question. But when he did just before the final furlong, Make Haste showed an instant turn of foot to take three lengths out of the field. She hit the line powerfully from 13-8 favourite Tommy McJohn and looks to have plenty of scope for improvement from the experience.

What they said Diego Dias (May 11): "We thought a lot of Make Haste at home. Gavin [Ryan] said they could only take her to the three-furlong pole and after that, he just had to let her go. We like to think she's a Queen Mary filly. We'll talk to the owners and see if she will run again before that."

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Race Norfolk Stakes

Best odds 5-2

Whistlejacket, a brother to Group 1-winning sprinter Little Big Bear, was last seen winning a 5f Listed contest on his second start at the Curragh on May 6.

The son of No Nay Never was dropped back in trip after a promising debut behind the useful-looking Cowardofthecounty over 6f, where he looked to lack the stamina to finish his race off.

Whistlejacket relished the shorter distance and managed to quicken away smartly from the front on the soft going. He made all under Ryan Moore to win by three and three-quarter lengths over Arizona Blaze, who went on to deny Camille Pissarro over 6f next time out.

Given his pedigree, the 500,000gns yearling purchase looks capable of more improvement on better ground and he could be a fourth Norfolk winner for Aidan O’Brien after Sioux Nation (2017), Waterloo Bridge (2015) and Johannesburg (2001).

What they said Aidan O'Brien (May 6): "Whistlejacket is one we thought would win first time but we are very happy with that. He could go five or six furlongs, he has plenty of speed. He will probably go straight to Ascot."

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Race Albany Stakes

Best odds 9-4

Fairy Godmother entered the picture for the Albany Stakes with a convincing last-to-first win in the 6f Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas on May 19.

The 425,000gns yearling purchase was making her second start and showed plenty of improvement to win by a neck over the reopposing Sparkling Sea, who she had been beaten by on her debut over course and distance.

Ryan Moore dropped Fairy Godmother in at the rear of the field and, after settling nicely, the daughter of Night Of Thunder came with a rattling late run in the final stages. It appears she needs every inch of the 6f, so the stiff test at Ascot should be to her liking.

Porta Fortuna scored in the Naas Group 3 last year before going on to Albany Stakes glory for trainer Donnacha O’Brien, and Fairy Godmother has every chance of doing the same for his father Aidan.

What they said Aidan O'Brien (May 19): "Fairy Godmother was very green the first day. Even though they went slow today, we made the decision that we were going to drop her in and teach her, and decide from there how we were going to ride her at Ascot. She got the trip well and did well to get through from where she was. She looks like an Albany filly that will get seven."

