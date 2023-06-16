'Punters think he's a good thing' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Royal Ascot liabilities

The five-day Royal Ascot spectacular is fast approaching and bookmakers are bracing themselves for one of the most frenetic weeks of the year. From ante-post punts to surging gambles, here are leading bookmakers on their major liabilities and the horses they are fearing most.

Betfair: 'Coolangatta a bad result'

Any Frankie Dettori multiple is going to hurt but that possibility will be factored into the price of his runners. Managing the risk associated with that will be significantly better than in 2019 when he rode the first four winners on Thursday. The industry was looking at profit warnings to the City if he went through the card.

In terms of multiples, we're much more concerned with Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien having a good opening day on Tuesday with River Tiber (Coventry) and Paddington (St James's Palace). That could start the Ballydoyle ball rolling and leave bookmakers behind straight away.

The Aussie sprinter Coolangatta has probably been the best-backed horse in the King's Stand on day one. She's 3-1 (from 6) and would be a bad result.

Barry Orr

Betfred: 'Frankie fear strikes again'

As always, what we're fearing most at Royal Ascot is Frankie Dettori. Any time he has six or seven rides at a big meeting, bookmakers pray he has a bad day.

We've also seen lots of interest in Coltrane (Gold Cup, Thursday), Little Big Bear (Commonwealth Cup, Friday) and Artorius (Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, Saturday).

Lee Jones



Betway: 'Asadna a punters' good thing'

Asadna in the Coventry on Tuesday is our biggest liability. After his breathtaking win first time out there has been lots of talk about him and punters have latched on. They clearly think he’s a good thing.

Others we would like to see beaten are Bay Bridge in the Prince of Wales's Stakes (Wednesday), Noble Style in the Commonwealth Cup (Friday) and Khanjar in the Wokingham (Saturday).

Chad Yeomans

Coral: 'Tahiyra among popular selections'

The one-word answer to who we fear most is Frankie. Ascot has been Frankie Dettori’s kingdom ever since his Magnificent Seven and given the form he's in – as we saw at Epsom, where he won two of the three Group 1s and Arrest was sent off favourite for the Derby – all his mounts are likely to be well backed in multiples and singles as he graces Flat racing’s biggest week for the final time.

That said, we have dodged one potential bullet already, with ante-post mover Desert Crown ruled out of the Prince of Wales’s. It will be interesting to see who starts favourite for the St James’s Palace (Tuesday) as Paddington and Cicero’s Gift have been supported against Frankie’s ride, Chaldean.

Mawj (far side) and Tahiyra will renew rivalry in the Coronation Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Highfield Princess is the clear ante-post choice for the King’s Stand (Tuesday), juveniles Asadna and Elite Status have been popular for the Coventry (Tuesday) and Norfolk (Thursday) respectively. Tahiyra is a warm order to gain revenge over her 1,000 Guineas conqueror Mawj in the Coronation (Friday), but really we’re just hoping it’s no more than a winner a day for Frankie.

David Stevens

Ladbrokes: 'Little Big Bear very popular in Commonwealth Cup'

It's the last time I will say it, but Dettori is who we will fear most at Royal Ascot. With 77 winners already at the meeting, he's a force to be reckoned with and has captured the hearts of the public. With this being his last one, the Dettori multiples will go through the roof.

Elsewhere, Little Big Bear has proved very popular for the Commonwealth Cup (Friday) since landing the Sandy Lane Stakes, but he's one we want to lay at a short price. Elite Status should also attract the weight of money in the Norfolk Stakes (Thursday) and is another we hope gets turned over.

As for top jockey, of course it is Dettori who punters are backing. Although Ryan Moore is ahead of him in the betting, Dettori has bagged the honours seven times and punters believe the Italian superstar will pull it out of the bag one last time.

Nicola McGeady

Paddy Power: 'Asadna our worst result'

With this being Frankie Dettori's last year and considering the form he's been in this season, he's likely to give us our biggest headache. If he were to gain momentum with some early winners on any of the days then it promises to be an awfully long week in the Power Tower trading room.

Asadna put in an incredible debut performance at Ripon to score by 12 lengths and the Mehmas colt is one of our worst ante-post results in the Coventry (Tuesday).

One of the most anticipated heats of the week is the Coronation Stakes (Friday) in which Tahiyra is odds-on to avenge her defeat by Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas. Both fillies already have their supporters and it will be fascinating to see if the hype surrounding Tahiyra is justified.

Paul Binfield

Sky Bet: 'American Rascal a popular pick'

With it being Frankie’s last Royal Ascot, we’ll no doubt have the majority of his rides as losers. We’ll be keen to get his first ride beaten on each day to stop any serious multiples and running up money.

In terms of ante-post positions, the well-touted Asadna is a significant loser in our book, having been as big as 16-1 following his debut success at Ripon. It didn’t take long for customers to get involved at that price and he’s now 5-2 second favourite for the George Boughey team.

Little Big Bear: Haydock winner has been popular with punters Credit: John Grossick

We would want American Rascal (Norfolk, Thursday) and Little Big Bear (Commonwealth Cup, Friday) beaten as they've proved particularly popular.

Michael Shinners

William Hill: 'Hunt Cup gamble among worst results'

Inspiral in the Queen Anne (Tuesday), Asadna in the Coventry (Tuesday) and Saga in the Royal Hunt Cup (Wednesday) are the three horses we’ve seen most money for ante-post and all would be bad results if they emerged victorious.

Inspiral had to miss the Lockinge but the vibes have been positive in recent days and she has been strongly supported to get Frankie Dettori off to the perfect start.

We went 16-1 for Asadna after his impressive winning debut and that looks very big now as punters have backed him all the way into 11-4. Saga has also been well-supported in the Royal Hunt Cup and given the combination of being owned by the King and ridden by Frankie, he's more than likely to be popular right up to the race.

Of the favourites we want to take on, we feel Chaldean in the St James’s Palace (Tuesday) won a below-average renewal of the 2,000 Guineas on very different ground to what he’ll encounter at Ascot and is opposable against some fresh-faced opposition, namely Cicero’s Gift .

Lee Phelps

2023 Royal Ascot: best betting offers

bet365 have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account here

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers here

To get a free bet from Ladbrokes , simply sign up to a new account here

Sign up for a new Coral account. They have an offer for new customers here

If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

'She can gatecrash the party and 25-1 looks too big' - our experts provide their best bets for Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2023: running order, TV schedule and day-by-day guide to the big races

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.