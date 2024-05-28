Courage Mon Ami ruled out of Gold Cup repeat bid after setback as Wathnan Racing reveal their Royal Ascot plans

Last year’s Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami will not defend his crown in the Royal Ascot feature next month having been scratched from the race.

A recent setback put the five-year-old’s repeat bid in doubt and the progressive stayer will now miss the 2m4f event, meaning Wathnan Racing's Gold Cup hopes lie with stablemate and 6-1 second favourite Gregory .

Richard Brown, racing adviser to the owners, said: ‘It’s unfortunate timing, but thankfully not a serious setback and we are very hopeful he will be back to contest Cup races later in the year.

"Courage Mon Ami gave Wathnan such a brilliant start last year, and we will miss him on Gold Cup day. We’ll be pinning all our hopes that Gregory will prove an able deputy."

Courage Mon Ami defeated Coltrane by three-quarters of a length in the Gold Cup last year on just his fourth start, securing a first Group 1 win for the burgeoning owners.

He lost his unbeaten record when finishing sixth in the Goodwood Cup on his next outing and ended last season with a second to Coltrane in the Yorkshire Cup.

Courage Mon Ami had been as short as 6-1 for the Gold Cup before news of his setback was revealed this month. He was a 14-1 shot before being scratched.

Japanese entry T O Royal, who won the Tenno Sho Spring at Kyoto on his most recent start, is another scratching from the Gold Cup. He was a 12-1 chance.

Wathnan Racing will be doubly represented in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day of the royal meeting with £1 million recruit Rogue Lightning and last year's Queen Mary scorer Crimson Advocate .

The Tom Clover-trained Rogue Lightning was beaten three and a half lengths when sixth on his return in the Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday and connections feel he will sharpen up plenty for the run.

Brown said: "We were happy enough with his return and he was running against plenty of horses who already had a run under their belt. James [Doyle] felt he will come on plenty for it."

Rogue Lightning is a best-price 12-1 with Coral and the George Weaver-trained Crimson Advocate, who beat Relief Rally by a nose at the big meeting last year, is a 16-1 chance. She returned with a win in the Roar Stakes at Gulfstream this month.

Brown said: "They went an extraordinary pace for the first two furlongs at Gulfstream and we were really pleased with her. A return to Royal Ascot has been right on her radar. She has bags of speed and course form is so important at Ascot, so we're looking forward to seeing her back there."

Wathnan Racing’s Remarquee was 8-1 for the Duke of Cambridge with some bookmakers but has been scratched from the Group 2 and retired from racing after picking up an injury when fifth on her comeback in the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield last month.

Courage Mon Ami's stablemate Nashwa was another notable scratching from her three engagements in the Queen Anne, Duke of Cambridge and Prince of Wales's. Emily Upjohn, an intended runner in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday, was scratched from the Prince of Wales's but remains in the Hardwicke.

Impressive Middleton winner Bluestocking was a 8-1 chance for the Hardwicke but has been taken out the race along with York second Free Wind. They are entered in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh the following week.

Gold Cup (4.25 Royal Ascot, June 20)

bet365: Evens Kyprios, 5 Gregory, 8 Vauban, 16 Caius Chorister, Coltrane, Continuous, Point Lonsdale, Sweet William, Trawlerman, 20 Tower Of London, 33 bar

