'It's going to be full on' - star jockey Rachel King heading home from Australia to get married and ride at Royal Ascot

Rachel King is set to end an 11-year absence from British racing by competing at the sport's most prestigious event, with one of Australia's top jockeys looking forward to getting married and then riding at Royal Ascot just two days later.

King notched six wins in Britain as an apprentice and then amateur between 2009 and 2013 before heading off for a working holiday in Australia that changed her life. The former racing secretary to Clive Cox has now enjoyed five Group 1 triumphs in her adopted country, most recently claiming the prestigious Coolmore Stud Stakes aboard Ozzmosis at last year's Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The Sydney-based King subsequently notched 16 victories during a stint in Japan, where Ryan Moore put her in touch with agent Tony Hind, who is now looking to secure mounts for King across all five days of Royal Ascot, before which she will marry Luke Hilton in Oxford on June 16.

Rachel King has won five Group 1s during her time riding in Australia Credit: Amanda Wood (needforsteed.com.au)

"It's going to be full on but it's going to be very special to come back to ride at Royal Ascot after so long away," said King.

"Luke and I got engaged in England last year and had a day out at Ascot on the Tuesday. My dad told me I should have been riding there, and then a few owners and trainers I know in England said the same, so this time I've decided to have a go. Luke works in the sport as racing manager to [Ozzmosis's trainer] Bjorn Baker, so he understands the craziness of my idea and why we're not jetting off on our honeymoon straight away.

"Luckily I'm a natural lightweight and therefore won't have to skimp on anything at the wedding. I've been away from England for so long that I can't remember what I am in stones and pounds but I walk around at 50 kilos after a three-course dinner, so I'm hoping we can pick up a few lightweights through the week."

Tony Hind will be booking Royal Ascot mounts for Rachel King

Hind, agent to a team of riders that as well as Moore includes champion jockey William Buick, Jim Crowley, Richard Kingscote and David Egan, has described himself as "honoured" to be working alongside King, who rode two winners at Randwick on Saturday.

She added: "Trainers will need to put a bit of trust in me, as I haven't ridden in Britain for a long time, but I'm hoping my results in Australia speak for themselves. Things are building nicely and the last few seasons have been my most successful in terms of quality. Luck probably just didn't go my way in England but moving to Australia has been a good opportunity to prove I can do it.

"I'm hoping we can get some quality rides, especially with Tony helping me. Clive was the first person I messaged, and he's coming to the wedding as well, so I reckon a ride at Ascot would be a perfect wedding present. I'm very competitive and aiming for a winner, which would definitely make the trip worthwhile."

