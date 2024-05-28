'We knew there was a proper horse in there' - trainer quotes for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on June 21 . . .
Adam Ryan, assistant to his father Kevin Ryan, trainer of Inisherin
The Commonwealth Cup is the plan and it’s the obvious route to go after that Sandy Lane performance. When you run in a trial and win impressively like that, it looks the right call. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid also has Elite Status in the race, so it was a query whether he wanted to supplement him or not, but that is the way he would like to go.
Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Vandeek
Obviously his performance in the Sandy Lane was disappointing for everyone but we remain fully confident we will see him back to his very best in the Commonwealth Cup. He had trained extremely well at home beforehand but the testing ground played against him on his first run back after eight months off. He is now all set for a busy campaign throughout the rest of the year and the Commonwealth Cup was always intended to be his main early summer target.
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Commonwealth Cup winner
- 'He is probably still being underrated' - Tom Segal with his ante-post advice for the Commonwealth Cup
- 'We've mapped out her spring campaign towards Royal Ascot' - trainer quotes for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Gold Cup winner
- 'He's crying out for a step up in trip and looks tailor-made for it' - Tom Segal has two ante-post picks for the Gold Cup
