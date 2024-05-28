'We knew there was a proper horse in there' - trainer quotes for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on June 21 . . .

Adam Ryan, assistant to his father Kevin Ryan, trainer of Inisherin

The Commonwealth Cup is the plan and it’s the obvious route to go after that Sandy Lane performance. When you run in a trial and win impressively like that, it looks the right call. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid also has Elite Status in the race, so it was a query whether he wanted to supplement him or not, but that is the way he would like to go.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Vandeek

Obviously his performance in the Sandy Lane was disappointing for everyone but we remain fully confident we will see him back to his very best in the Commonwealth Cup. He had trained extremely well at home beforehand but the testing ground played against him on his first run back after eight months off. He is now all set for a busy campaign throughout the rest of the year and the Commonwealth Cup was always intended to be his main early summer target.