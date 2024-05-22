Racing Post logo
'If you're not in you can't win and we're keen to give it a go' - Willie Mullins' Vauban to bid for Ascot Gold Cup glory

Vauban: favourite for the Melbourne Cup after Naas success
Vauban: 8-1 with Paddy Power for the Gold Cup at AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He has already conquered Cheltenham, won the Grand National and became the first Irish-based trainer in 70 years to win the British trainers' championship and now Willie Mullins is gunning for Ascot Gold Cup glory with Vauban.

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner, who stretched right away to win the Copper Horse Handicap at last year's Royal Ascot by seven and a half lengths, is now 8-1 third favourite for the Gold Cup following a perfectly respectable reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup last Friday when chasing home Giavellotto.

That was his first outing since bombing out when favourite for the Melbourne Cup in early November and Mullins expects him to take a big step forward from it.

