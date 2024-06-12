Palace House winner Seven Questions supplemented for Group 1 King Charles III Stakes

Progressive sprinter Seven Questions is to spice up the first running of the newly titled King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday after connections decided to supplement him into the all-aged contest.

The son of Kodiac is added to George Scott’s team for the royal meeting at a cost of £45,000, with the yard set to be represented later in the week by a squad including Gold Cup hope Prydwen and Hardwicke Stakes contender Isle Of Jura .

The 107-rated speedster was last seen finishing third to one of Tuesday’s likely rivals, Kerdos, in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock last month, with fellow King Charles III Stakes contenders Asfoora (fourth) and Rogue Lightning (sixth) behind. Before that, he landed the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day.

Scott said: “We were really pleased with Seven Questions this morning. He breezed nicely and trotted up good afterwards and it has been decided to supplement him for the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes.”

George Scott at Eve Lodge Stables in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Newmarket trainer added: “Seven Questions is clearly in good form. He won the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket and then ran a nice race to be third in the Temple Stakes at Haydock despite the ground. His form ties in nicely with some of the main players in the market and he’s a tough horse who takes his racing well. His joint-owners Sheikh Nasser and Fawzi Nass will be in attendance at Ascot which was a significant factor as well.”

Looking at the race as a whole, Scott said: “Big Evs is a worthy favourite but most years you can have a short-priced favourite in there such as a Blue Point or an Australian horse, but without them it’s an open race this time. Royal Ascot only comes around once a year and the prize-money he has won this year has paid for his ticket so we’ll give it a go.”

Conditions were described as good, good to firm in places at Ascot on Wednesday, although there is an unsettled forecast from Thursday night with current estimates suggesting the Berkshire track may receive between 12 and 20mm of rain until the beginning of the meeting.

Scott added: “He ran well on soft ground at Haydock and has got form in those conditions but we feel he’s best on quicker ground so hopefully it stays dry between now and Tuesday.”

Paddy Power have inserted Seven Questions into the market at 14-1 and spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "He ran a fine race at Haydock where the first two home were drawn two and three and you can see why the George Scott team are rolling the dice given his Palace House Stakes win prior to that.”

