He's one from one with Royal Ascot runners - now Irish trainer Jarlath Fahey is targeting the meeting again eight years later

Jennies Jewel gave Jarlath Fahey a memorable success with his only Royal Ascot runner when she bravely made all in the Ascot Stakes in 2016 , and runaway last-time-out winner Boher Road will attempt to repeat the trick in the same race for the stable next Tuesday.

The five-year-old hasn't seen a rival in his last two starts after authoritative front-running displays, and his most recent success saw him earn his place at the royal meeting when he defied a mark of 88 in spectacular style to land a 2m1f handicap at Killarney by six and a half lengths.

Also a 19-length winner of a Wexford maiden hurdle in September last year, Boher Road has scored four times from nine runs on the Flat and Fahey is confident he will relish the extra distance in the 2m4f handicap next week.

"He was very good at Killarney and saw the trip out well," said Fahey. "He's been in great form since and we'll head over for the Ascot Stakes, all being well.

"I don't think the extra trip will be a problem. It was two miles and one furlong at Killarney and he saw it out very well. You don't know until you run, but we'd be reasonably confident he'd be fine.

"He has got into a nice tempo out in front on his last couple of starts and set a reasonable pace. He travels comfortably and holds a bit up his sleeve for the end of his races. He's gone up a lump in the weights after Killarney [now rated 101] and you're always wary whether they can carry it."

Jennies Jewel enjoyed setting her own fractions out in front when successful in the race eight years ago, and Fahey added: "They have very similar running styles as both like to to get on with it. Jennies Jewel liked a lead in her hurdle races as she sometimes lost concentration at her jumps when in front, but we let her do her own thing on the Flat. It's similar with Boher Road. He just likes to set his own tempo and has always been a forward-going type. We don't interfere with him and it keeps him happy.

"We've been there and done it before. We're probably more aware how big of an occasion it actually is now. There will probably be more nerves this time than there was for Jennies Jewel. She had the benefit of going over to Britain a couple of times before Ascot, whereas it's Boher Road's first trip and he has to deal with all of that."

