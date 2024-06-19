More watering planned for overnight as chance of thunderstorms emerges on final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday

Ascot course officials plan to add an additional five millimetres of water to the straight and round track overnight before Gold Cup day on Thursday.

The going remains good to firm and clerk of the course Chris Stickels was pleased with the feedback from riders on day two.

Stickels said after racing on Wednesday: “We’ll water again overnight and the feedback has been good again. I’m delighted with how the first two days have gone and I’m very pleased with how the track is holding up.”

A dry week had been forecast but there is now a possibility of thunderstorms on the final day of the meeting on Saturday.

Stickels said: “There's a small risk – around a 20 per cent chance – of thunderstorms on Saturday but I don’t think there's any real risk before then, so we’ll see how that looks as we go through tomorrow.”

