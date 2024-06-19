Auguste Rodin bounces back with a bang as he holds off French raiders for emphatic Prince of Wales's win

Auguste Rodin held off a strong late challenge from Zarakem and Horizon Dore to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien, while Inspiral was never able to challenge having started slowly.

Auguste Rodin was coming home in front for the first time this season having flopped in the Dubai Sheema Classic and then came off second best to White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, performances that had left people questioning the horse's ability to produce at the top level.

However, Moore was full of praise of the four-year-old, and said: "He’s a great little horse. A few times it hasn’t happened and there’s been reasons every time – it’s been first runs, and the King George [last season] maybe coming after a hard run in both Derbies.

"People are always very quick to knock horses. We kept the Derby winner in training and everyone, as soon as they get beat, they want to have a go at you, and as soon as you send them away [to stud] they have a pop at that – you can never keep people happy.

"He took me there going very well and was waiting for me to ask him [for his effort]. When I did he showed great courage and put his head down and wanted to win. He’s a fantastic horse, a proper horse. He’s been a real good horse and he deserved that."

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore: winners of the Prince of Wales's Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore always held a handy position on Auguste Rodin, tracking the pace set by Snobbish and Hans Andersen. O'Brien said the move was part of a tactical rejigging with the trainer saying the horse's poor performances last year when beaten in the 2,000 Guineas, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and in Dubai this year were due to incorrect riding instructions.

"We’re so delighted for everybody," said O'Brien, who was winning his 400th Group/Grade 1 on the Flat. "He’s a very special horse and he gets a mile and half very well.

"When he gets to the front he waits so I was probably getting my instructions wrong all the time. I was riding him too far back and if there was no pace he was too far out of the race. We changed everything and Ryan said he was going to be positive on him. I feel the blips were my fault, the instructions were wrong."

The strong pace set by the two pacemakers put too much pressure on Inspiral's stamina, according to her joint-trainer John Gosden, after the filly finished sixth, one place in front of the disappointing Blue Rose Cen.

"They’ve gone very, very hard on a stiff mile and a quarter and it’s caught her out on stamina," Gosden said. "The Santa Anita mile and a quarter is very easy and they went slow that day.

"Auguste Rodin's a Derby winner and they’ve gone flat out. She’s come with a run and flattened out the last furlong – she wasn’t beaten that far. There’s no reason she can’t go back to racing against fillies again, but it was a stamina test today and she didn’t come through it but that’s not her fault."

