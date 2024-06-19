Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:05 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:05 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Bizarre betting, a rife black market and thoughts on two Ballydoyle superstars - Michael Tabor was fascinating at Ascot

Auguste Rodin wins the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot under Royal Ascot
Auguste Rodin wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot under Ryan MooreCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Michael Tabor was in excellent form. Illinois had just given the Coolmore lads their first success of this year's royal meeting and Auguste Rodin's latest appearance was only an hour away. Tabor was the man to ask about what we should expect from Ballydoyle's most mercurial star. He was also the man to ask about some bizarre betting activity.

"He should love the ground," said Tabor of the generally very, very good or very, very bad dual Derby hero. "I'll be very disappointed if he gets beat. I expect him to win – but I've expected that of many a horse."

Not surprisingly, this triggered follow-up comments about the juvenile champion whose Derby triumph he celebrated earlier this month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Senior writer

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers