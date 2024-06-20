'I fancy him strongly here at 14-1' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day three at Royal Ascot

What's the big story?

Is Kyprios still the king of the stayers? He certainly was two years ago when he won the long-distance showpiece in the middle of a flawless campaign which finished with a remarkable wide-margin victory in the Prix du Cadran. He looked unbeatable there, but two years is a long time ago and is he unbeatable now?

The relentless son of Galileo is two from two this season and is hot favourite to make that three from three in the Gold Cup (4.25) . He deserves to be favourite, but whether he deserves to be so short is debatable.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Vauban's Melbourne Cup mission didn't go according to plan, but his reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup was full of promise and he doesn't have a huge amount to find on the figures. It's a huge day for multiple Irish champion Colin Keane, who has been drafted in for the ride with William Buick and Ryan Moore needed elsewhere. He is one from one on the 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner.

The Gosden stable has won the Gold Cup four times in the last six years and, while Gregory and Sweet William are not Stradivarius, they are not out of it. It's more open than the betting would lead you to believe.

What's the bet of the day?

Let's be adventurous and go to the 30-runner Britannia Stakes (5.05) , which is 10-1 the field at the time of typing.

At the start of the season I made an outrageous claim that Involvement was a Group horse in the making. Hopefully that claim won't look so outrageous come 5.10pm.

He bumped into an out-and-out Haydock course specialist last time in Nellie Leylax, whose form figures at the track now read 4111. Involvement pulled a long way clear of the rest that day and I fancy him strongly at 14-1.

Is Ryan Moore on the right one in the King George V Stakes (3.05) ?

Maybe not. He's gone for Chantilly from the Ballydoyle four but, were I about 8st lighter, I would have ridden Gallantly . He scored snugly at Chester and looks to be crying out for this sort of trip. An opening mark of 88 for his first handicap looks just lovely.

What is the stat of the day?

There has never been a winning favourite in the history of the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.15) , something English Oak backers will not want to know.

There have been 17 runnings and all 17 favourites have been beaten. Witch Hunter cast a spell at 50-1 last year, Louis The Pious was 33-1 in 2014 and Lightning Cloud was 25-1 in 2013.

Is Kyprios the banker of the whole week?

No. He has little in hand on the figures and Vauban is much better value at around 7-1 as an each-way alternative.

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets on horse racing when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Sign up for a Sky Bet account and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater Get £40 in free bets to use on horse racing markets (your free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens)

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+, new UK & ROI customers

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns

Free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens

Free bets expire 30 days after crediting

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Thursday: 'This big drop in class coupled with the shorter trip could see him back to winning ways'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.