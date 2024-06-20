Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after finding an 11-2 winner on day two

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Thursday . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), 5f

Harry's tip: Whistlejacket

Whistlejacket relished the drop to 5f when running away with the First Flier Stakes last time and the form was franked when runner-up Arizona Blaze took the Marble Hill on his next start. The well-touted brother to Little Big Bear – who won at the royal meeting as a juvenile – should have no issue with faster ground.

Whistlejacket 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.05 Royal Ascot

King George V Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Kamboo

Persica’s Epsom romp has given the London Gold Cup form a huge boost, but I’m not sure he'll stay the extra two furlongs here, while his big rating hike isn’t ideal either, so the second and third from Newbury, Poniros and Chantilly, are more solid options. However, I’m willing to chance Kamboo, who ran in the Derby after an impressive novice win. He missed his intended prep for Epsom, so is likely to step forward from that, and could be well treated off 89.

Kamboo 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.45 Royal Ascot

Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Rubies Are Red

Rubies Are Red caught the eye with her fast-finishing second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, but she didn’t handle the sharp, left-handed turn and that was evident again at Epsom. We’ll see her true colours on this more conventional track and she'll relish getting back on proper quick ground.

Rubies Are Red 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.25 Royal Ascot

Gold Cup (Group 1), 2m4f

Harry's tip: Sweet William

Sweet William has thrown away victories by idling in front, but Robert Havlin delivered him to perfection to beat Caius Chorister at Sandown last month, when a first-time visor seemed to bring about improvement. This strong traveller should get a good tow into the race and will stay this far. I’m convinced there’s still more in the tank, especially if the visor continues to work.

Sweet William 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.05 Royal Ascot

Britannia Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Starlore

Starlore, whose reappearance fourth has worked out well, didn’t have any luck on his handicap debut at Goodwood, where he was stuck behind a wall of horses and denied a clear run until the final furlong. The way he finished under hands and heels suggests this mark isn’t beyond him, granted a clear passage. He gets a 4lb pull with winner Qirat, who is among the favourites for this race, for little more than a two-length defeat.

Starlore 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

5.40 Royal Ascot

Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Bellum Justum

King’s Gambit looked a Group-class horse in a handicap when quickening up well to take the London Gold Cup, which is already working out well. He’s sure to run his race, but I really liked the way Bellum Justum went through the Derby and this big drop in class coupled with the return to a mile and a quarter could see him back to winning ways.

Bellum Justum 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.15 Royal Ascot

Buckingham Palace Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Koy Koy

Koy Koy didn’t have a lot of luck at Newmarket on penultimate start and I thought he ran a cracker at Epsom, considering he clearly hated the track. He was still passing horses even though the jockey could barely ride him as hung on the camber and threw his head to the side. His mark still looks okay, he's landed a great draw in 31 and a stiff 7f should suit.

Koy Koy 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

