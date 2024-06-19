Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

Poniros

3.05 Ascot

I always tend to follow the form of Newbury's London Gold Cup and was kicking myself when backing something against easy scorer Persica, who had been fourth in this season's renewal, in a race at the Derby meeting this month (which annoyingly, but predictably finished second).

Persica went up 9lb for that success, so I thought Newbury runner-up Poniros was the obvious favourite for the King George V Stakes (3.05) on 5lb better terms and was quite surprised to see two others ahead of him in the market, especially as forecast favourite Chantilly was third in the London Gold Cup.

Trainer Ralph Beckett is responsible for the other one too, in Going The Distance, but Poniros has to be the selection as the Newbury form looks remarkably strong. This son of Derby winner Golden Horn also looks very much like a horse who will improve again for the step up to 1m4f.

Silk
Poniros15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ralph Beckett
Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Read this next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

icon
Betting offers
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
icon
Betting offers
Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
icon
Betting offers
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku odds + grab a £50 free bet builder bet
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku odds + grab a £50 free bet builder bet
icon
Euro 2024