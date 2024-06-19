- More
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
Poniros
3.05 Ascot
I always tend to follow the form of Newbury's London Gold Cup and was kicking myself when backing something against easy scorer Persica, who had been fourth in this season's renewal, in a race at the Derby meeting this month (which annoyingly, but predictably finished second).
Persica went up 9lb for that success, so I thought Newbury runner-up Poniros was the obvious favourite for the King George V Stakes (3.05) on 5lb better terms and was quite surprised to see two others ahead of him in the market, especially as forecast favourite Chantilly was third in the London Gold Cup.
Trainer Ralph Beckett is responsible for the other one too, in Going The Distance, but Poniros has to be the selection as the Newbury form looks remarkably strong. This son of Derby winner Golden Horn also looks very much like a horse who will improve again for the step up to 1m4f.
Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Read this next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Royal Ascot day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- 2024 Gold Cup at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
- Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Croatia vs Albania: Grab up to £190 in free bets on this fascinating Group B clash
- Royal Ascot day 3 tips: five horses to back on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- 2024 Gold Cup at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Wednesday: four horses to back on day 2 of Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
- Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Croatia vs Albania: Grab up to £190 in free bets on this fascinating Group B clash