Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

3.05 Ascot

I always tend to follow the form of Newbury's London Gold Cup and was kicking myself when backing something against easy scorer Persica, who had been fourth in this season's renewal, in a race at the Derby meeting this month (which annoyingly, but predictably finished second).

Persica went up 9lb for that success, so I thought Newbury runner-up Poniros was the obvious favourite for the King George V Stakes (3.05) on 5lb better terms and was quite surprised to see two others ahead of him in the market, especially as forecast favourite Chantilly was third in the London Gold Cup.

Trainer Ralph Beckett is responsible for the other one too, in Going The Distance, but Poniros has to be the selection as the Newbury form looks remarkably strong. This son of Derby winner Golden Horn also looks very much like a horse who will improve again for the step up to 1m4f.

Poniros 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

