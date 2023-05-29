'I expected a little bit more' - doubt over King's Stand favourite Coolangatta after lacklustre workout

The participation of King's Stand Stakes favourite Coolangatta at Royal Ascot hangs in the balance after the Australian sprinter failed to sparkle in a training exercise at Flemington on Monday morning.

The two-time Group 1-winning filly finished third in a 900m (4½f) jump out behind stablemate Field Of Flutes and fellow Royal Ascot hopeful Cannonball, leaving joint-trainer Ciaron Maher underwhelmed.

Coolangatta, who won the Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington on her most recent start in February, is priced at 7-2 for the King's Stand on the opening day of Royal Ascot on June 20, with Highfield Princess at 4-1 and Saturday's Temple Stakes winner Dramatised at 7-1.

"I expected her to be a little sharper, Ben [Allen] said she jumped and travelled well, gave him a good feel but when he asked her to pick up he said he thought she was a little plain," Maher told Racing.com.

"We will assess everything with her and the trial, and make sure everything is spot on.

"When you are going halfway across the world to a big assignment, we will have to make sure everything is right, as you do anyway, but as I said, I expected a little bit more as well.

"We will have to dot the i's and cross the t's and just assess everything."

Maher, who shares a licence with British trainer David Eustace, was looking for Coolangatta to impress in the workout before her scheduled flight to Britain on June 7.

He was also keen to speak with Flemington track manager Liam O'Keeffe about the condition of the straight course, suggesting it might have been softer than expected and could explain the lacklustre performance.

"She had a medium trial the other day, this was going to be her strongest hit-out," he said.

"I was just chatting to Liam, he was going to assess the track this morning after the trial, we will just see what his thoughts are there.

"Flemington is usually very good, so I don’t think there would be too much there but again we will assess everything, we will assess the horse, we will have a look at her, monitor her and see how she is and make a decision.

"Any trip like that, or any race, the horse comes first, that can change in the blink of an eye with horses so we will just see how she is, as we would anyway, but I did expect more today."

Should Coolangatta still travel over for Ascot, she is due to stay in Lambourn at Charlie Hills' stable, following the route of last year's Australian King's Stand winner Nature Strip.

