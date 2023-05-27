Which horse caught your eye with a view to Royal Ascot? Our experts have their say

On an action-packed Saturday when the first Irish Classic was decided and plenty of top sprinters showed their cards, our experts have their say as to who they would keep on side with a view to the Royal Ascot in June. . .

'You could argue he should be favourite'

Through a line with Hi Royal, you could argue Paddington should be favourite for the St James's Palace Stakes rather than Chaldean, yet the market has it the other way round.

Chaldean had Hi Royal a length and three-quarters behind when winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, while Paddington beat the same rival by a further length in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Hi Royal looked more professional at the Curragh and considering Saturday was Paddington's first try in Group 1 company, who is to say where the winner's ceiling might be. At 4-1 compared to Chaldean at 6-4 for the Royal Ascot Group 1 contest, Paddington has to be the one to keep onside.

Lewis Porteous, reporter

Paddington pulls clear to land the Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: Patrick McCann

'She could make the 7-1 available look too big'

It was hard to not be impressed by Dramatised in the Temple Stakes and she's one to follow not just for Royal Ascot but for late-season targets too.

This was her first start at the minimum trip since storming home in the Queen Mary Stakes at the royal meeting last June and she proved herself to be an out-and-out speedball here, quickening clear off what seemed to be a good gallop for a comfortable success.

She thrives when racing on quick ground and could be a match for anything in those conditions, with plenty of improvement still to come after just five starts.

There's no doubt in my mind that the King's Stand will be next and she could make the 7-1 available look too big, especially with the allowances she gets for being a three-year-old filly. She's also one to keep in mind with a view to the Nunthorpe and the Breeders' Cup later in the year too.

Harry Wilson, reporter

Dramatised (left) surges clear at Haydock on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

'He looks tailor-made for the Jersey'

Keep the faith in the Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old Hi Royal, who ran another gallant race in defeat when third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

While he still looks green, to be placed in two Classics after just five starts is an impressive feat and a drop in class could be in line to get his head back in front.

A drop in trip would work in his favour, too. He looks tailor-made for the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Matt Rennie, reporter

