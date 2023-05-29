What's on this week: key Ascot clues and jumps prospects before a weekend Classic bonanza

Monday

Ballinrobe appears the place to cast your eyes at the start of the week with a full field set to contest the McHale Mayo National () and Graded-winning hurdlers Ballyadam and Hercule Du Seuil due to commence their chasing careers () in a beginners' contest named after Tiger Roll.

The best could be saved for last with the first progeny of ace Champion Hurdle heroine Annie Power set to hit the track. Four-year-old Galileo gelding Mystical Power represents a powerful trio of owners in JP McManus, John Magnier and Rich Ricci and his highly anticipated debut comes at .

There is Group 1 action in France with the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat among those seeking glory in the Prix d'Ispahan () at Longchamp.

On a busy bank holiday in Britain, Flat action comes from Windsor, Redcar and Leicester, while Huntingdon and Cartmel race over the jumps.

The field for the Derby on Saturday will also be made clearer with confirmations made at 12pm and any horses supplemented – for a cost of £85,000 – revealed. The general 5-1 chance Passenger is set to be added to the race.

Tuesday

Clues for the two-year-old races from Ascot can appear anywhere at this point in the season, and Leicester could well be a likely source of a smart prospect.

The 6f maiden () was the starting point for Godolphin's two-time Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow in 2016 and Platinum Star was second at the royal meeting after winning three years later, so watch out for 650,000gns buy Impressive Act for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Crystal Mariner, a relation to Crystal Ocean, is another potential talent and looks to follow up a recent Newcastle win in a competitive novice at Redcar (), while 2020 St Leger hero Galileo Chrome's half-brother The Great Kingdom debuts at Tipperary ().

Action also comes from Brighton, Ballinrobe, Lingfield and Nottingham, while fields for Royal Ascot will also become clearer with scratchings made for the Group 1 and 2 races at the fixture.

It is also an important day for three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa as he appeals a ten-month ban after being found to have breached betting rules in Hong Kong.

Wednesday

Jump racing dominates in midweek with Newton Abbot, Warwick, Cartmel and Wexford making up a busy day. Unsurprisingly, Brian Hughes already appears to have been snapped up with three leading chances at Cartmel, including recent Worcester winner Idealdes Villerets ().

Action on the Flat takes place at Beverley and Hamilton, while as Epsom nears, John and Thady Gosden discuss their leading Classic hopes in a must-read Racing Post interview, on the day declarations are made for the Oaks and Coronation Cup.

Thursday

Charlie Appleby has won the 7f novice at Yarmouth () for the last three years and is poised to be extremely well represented again with two fascinating entries. Inner City is out of the highly talented Urban Fox, while Majestic One cost 260,000gns. Godolphin's other potential runner, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, is Royal Army, who is out of Group 1 winner Punctilious.

Flat racing can also be enjoyed at Ripon, Lingfield, Roscommon, Fairyhouse and Carlisle in the evening, with Market Rasen keeping jumps fans satisfied.

The Derby field will also be confirmed with declarations coming in at around 10am.

Friday

A huge day in the racing calendar as the third Classic of the season takes place at Epsom with a decent field on track for the Betfred Oaks (). The centrepiece of the first day of the Derby festival is headed by staggering Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance.

Savethelastdance: hot favourite for the Oaks Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Over the same course and distance, the older horses take their chance in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup () with last season's Derby third Westover poised for his first run in Europe of 2023. He was second in a breathtaking performance from the winner Equinox when last seen in Dubai in March and is set to clash with Emily Upjohn, Point Lonsdale and Hurricane Lane in a hot contest.

Friday is also significant in the jumps world with the Foxhunters Champion Hunters' Chase () held for the 64th time at Stratford. Secret Investor and Vaucelet are the likely favourites.

It is a busy Friday across Britain, with meetings also coming from Carlisle, Chepstow, Doncaster and Catterick.

Saturday

Derby day is for many the best of the year for racing fans, and the weekend highlight has a particularly open feel to it. The big guns are all well represented with Godolphin pinning hopes on Military Order, Coolmore on Auguste Rodin and Juddmonte on Arrest, but a wealth of others head to Epsom with live chances.

This year's contest has an early start time of 1.30 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final.

The card also features the Aston Martin Dash (3.20), one of the quirkiest races of the season with a big field flying downhill over the shortest trip in less than a minute. The Betfred Diomed Stakes (12.50) also features in the coverage on ITV before switching to ITV4.

Action also comes from Hexham, Stratford and Worcester over jumps and Musselburgh, Doncaster and Lingfield on the Flat.

In Ireland, fixtures are held at Listowel and Tramore.

Sunday

The top-class action does not stop as the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club is staged at Longchamp, and there is sure to be a strong challenging contingent from Britain and Ireland.

Domestically, there is racing under both codes from Nottingham and Fakenham in Britain and Listowel and Kilbeggan in Ireland.

