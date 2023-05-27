'They were right, I was wrong!' - Karl Burke delighted by win for King's Stand hope Dramatised

Do they have the speed to dash through the gap when it appears? That was the question for Steve Parkin, both in Monaco and Haydock.

While the owner was on the French Riviera for the traditionally rough Grand Prix, his smart filly Dramatised showed the pace closer to home to burst through on the stands' rail and land the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes by a ready length under William Buick.

"She's done that well," said trainer Karl Burke. "I think the rail was an advantage. William rode his luck a little bit, but he said there was always just enough room to force his way through."

Dramatised won the Queen Mary Stakes in 2022 and is now a best-priced 8-1 shot for the King's Stand Stakes back at Royal Ascot next month.

She was having her first race since finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last autumn and Burke said: "It was always the plan to start here, and she'll now go for the King's Stand and the Nunthorpe, then back to America hopefully.

"She's always had plenty of speed and it's been about keeping the lid on her, but she's more mature this year. The trip to the Breeders' Cup made her grow up.

"Oli Bell interviewed me before and said I must be confident. I said I wasn't confident, but I didn't realise they'd made her favourite at that stage – they were right, I was wrong!"

Hollie answers the call

Getting a late call to ride Solent Gateway in place of the delayed Neil Callan did not faze Hollie Doyle, who made all to land the 2m handicap for Hugo Palmer.

"I knew the horse quite well because I've ridden against him a few times and I just did what I was told by the boss," she said. "I got an easy lead. I cantered round in front, he was a relaxed horse and he was very push-button." Callan later won the 7f handicap on Gorak.

Patrick Harnett was banned for nine days after his right-hand move on Firstman, interfering with Carzola, was judged as improper riding.

Welcome Breeze

Seven-time all-weather champion trainer Mick Appleby ended six weeks without a winner when In The Breeze led close home to take the 1m4f handicap under Ray Dawson.

"We've been knocking on the door a bit," said Appleby, who had drawn a blank from 67 previous runners on turf in Britain this season.

"We had a very busy winter and you expect to have a quiet time after but it's been a bit longer than normal."

"It's just what people want"

The ground was officially good to firm, good in places after 40mm of watering in the six days up to Wednesday, with 5mm put on the back straight and bends after racing on each of Thursday and Friday, and 8mm on the home straight on Friday morning.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "I don't think I'd dare have it faster than it is. It's just what people want. These horses are going to Ascot, it's not much good if they come here, get shaken up and can't run at Ascot.

"The feedback from the jockeys is that they're happy it's fast, safe ground."

