Frankie Dettori to replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori, gearing up for his final Royal Ascot, will have a cracking chance of signing off with victory in one of the meeting's main events following the news he will replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown , who this week produced a piece of work that left gallop watchers drooling.

That leg stretch on the gallops in Newmarket on Wednesday resulted in the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old shortened to clear 2-1 favourite for the Prince of Wales's (4.20 ), a race Dettori - set to retire at the end of 2023 - has won four times.

On Friday morning, news emerged he would partner the son of Nathaniel, who captured last year's Derby under Kingscote.

The jockey, whose profile has soared through his link with Stoute, was not, however, able to steer the top-class colt to victory in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes recently when the pair went down to Hukum.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Desert Crown's owner Saeed Suhail, told Nick Luck's podcast: "The owner just feels that Desert Crown winning this race is all important and he feels that while Frankie is around – because he's not going to be around next year – he wanted to give the horse every chance.

"He believes that Frankie is unbeatable at Ascot and that's why he's jocked Richard off this time - it's no disgrace for Richard at all."

Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, June 21)

Ladbrokes: 2 Desert Crown, 7-2 Luxembourg, 4 Adayar, 5 Bay Bridge, 6 My Prospero, 12 bar

