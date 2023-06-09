Frankie Dettori to replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

Star jockey Frankie Dettori, gearing up for his final Royal Ascot, will have a cracking chance of signing off with victory in one of the meeting's main events following the news he will replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown , who this week produced a piece of work that left gallop watchers drooling.

That leg stretch on the gallops in Newmarket on Wednesday resulted in the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old being shortened to clear 2-1 favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 ), a race Dettori – set to retire at the end of 2023 – has won four times.

On Friday morning, news emerged he would partner the son of Nathaniel, who captured last year's Derby at Epsom under Kingscote.

Kingscote, whose profile has soared through his link with Stoute, was not, however, able to steer the top-class colt to victory in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes recently when the pair went down to Hukum.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Desert Crown's owner Saeed Suhail, told the Racing Post: "It's Frankie Dettori and he's synonymous with Ascot, which the owner understands. He said it was no reflection on Richard at all.

"I spoke to Saeed this morning and he said that if Frankie wouldn't be available in the future, which he doubts he will be, then it's Richard's ride. He said he'd look after Richard, but it's a one-off and, who knows, but the horse could stay in training next year and have another go at it, and Frankie won't be around then."

Ryan Moore was on Desert Crown for Wednesday's workout and is seen as Stoute's number-one jockey, but his commitments with the Ballydoyle operation mean he does not often ride for the stable.

That has led to Kingscote enjoying a fine association with the lightly raced Desert Crown, who won at Nottingham in 2021 in his hands before the pair landed the Dante and Derby last term.

"In theory, the horse is Ryan's ride, but he never gets the chance to ride him," added Raymond. "That said, he's been very helpful and has ridden him in work several times, including on Wednesday, and that gallop was encouraging.

"The horse is a piece of cake to ride and I think Frankie can put him anywhere in a race and, when Frankie's on, you shouldn't question him. You shouldn't question him at Goodwood or York or wherever, but around Ascot he's not going to make any mistakes.

"I believe the horse will have his final gallop early next week and Frankie could sit on him then."

Raymond rode at a high level during his time in the saddle and had sympathy for Kingscote, who could still have a fine opportunity to bag the Prince of Wales's Stakes on the Stoute-trained Bay Bridge, a 7-1 shot with Paddy Power and Betfair. He won last year's Champion Stakes on that horse, and Raymond said: "I remember getting jocked off Carroll House, who went on to win the Arc. Richard will be hoping he can win if he rides Bay Bridge and these things happen.

"In my era, Lester Piggott just took everyone off. I was a nothing jockey, but he'd take the top jockeys off horses! He was famous for it and when you hear about all that now it's quite good fun, but back then it was quite painful.

"Of course Richard's sad, but it happens and it will happen again in the sport."

'If I were Richard Kingscote I would be very, very disappointed'

Kieren Fallon, who twice rode Derby winners for Stoute – Kris Kin and North Light – expressed sympathy for Kingscote.

He said: "It's not that Frankie is riding any better than Richard Kingscote, but I think Frankie is on the crest of a wave at the moment and is picking his mounts very wisely. It's a tough call.

"I thought Richard rode a lovely race on Desert Crown at Sandown, but it's happened to me before. Frankie jocked me off a horse I rode in the Derby next time when he ran at Royal Ascot.

"I don't think this was Sir Michael's choice, it was the owners, and if I were Richard Kingscote I would be very, very disappointed. It just goes to show what this game can do to you.

"As many times as I messed up for Sir Michael, it's not his style to change jockeys like this. If Ryan Moore was getting the mount I wouldn't comment as he's the best rider in the world and is part of the team at Freemason Lodge. If Frankie jocked me off at this stage of his career I'd be gutted, but that's nothing against Frankie."

Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, June 21)

Ladbrokes: 2 Desert Crown, 7-2 Luxembourg, 4 Adayar, 5 Bay Bridge, 6 My Prospero, 12 bar

