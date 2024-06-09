Frankie Dettori to enjoy 'quality time' at Royal Ascot with riding and punditry duties ruled out

There will be no Royal Ascot comeback next week for Frankie Dettori , who on Sunday was finally ruled out of the meeting where he has starred for so many years.

It ended weeks of speculation over the participation of the jockey, who will not take part in television coverage of the five-day fixture either.

Dettori won four races at Royal Ascot last year, including the Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami, when it was thought he was riding at the meeting for the final time before retirement.

But he then went back on his decision to quit the saddle, deciding instead to cross the Atlantic to continue his riding career in the United States. That announcement prompted bet365 to quote him at just 6-4 to ride a winner at this year’s meeting.

Frankie Dettori won the Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dettori, who rode six winners in a row at Santa Anita in April and finished second in Saturday's Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga on Godolphin's Nations Pride, is returning to Britain for the wedding of his daughter Ella.

He revealed plans to be at Royal Ascot, having partnered with chef Francesco Mazzei to offer Royal Enclosure hospitality, and there was talk he might ride at the meeting, which Paddy Power rated just a 2-1 chance.

It was also suggested he might feature as a television pundit during the week, although that was denied by ITV and Sky Sports Racing.

Hannah Tufnell, of H Talent Management, said on Sunday: "Frankie Dettori will be at Ascot as a racegoer. He will be enjoying some quality time with family and friends, having his first experience of the meeting out of the saddle."

Dettori has ridden 81 winners at Royal Ascot, more than any other active jockey. The first came on Markofdistinction for Luca Cumani in the Queen Anne Stakes in 1990.

He has been top jockey at the meeting seven times and finished second in the standings to Ryan Moore last year.

