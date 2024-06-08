Royal Ascot options for Ballydoyle winner 'with an awful lot of talent'

Everlasting could have earned herself a slot on the Ballydoyle teamsheet for Royal Ascot after winning the feature Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes, which prompted Paddy Power to cut her to 25-1 (from 50) for the Coronation Stakes.

She's also entered in the Ribblesdale at the royal meeting and the way she hit the line in this mile Listed event suggested she will certainly stay further.

It was yet another franking of the Salsabil Stakes form at Navan. That was won by subsequent Oaks heroine Ezeliya, while Purple Lily was second and Caught U Looking was fourth. Both have acquitted themselves well in Classics since.

Everlasting was third there and went two places better here under Ryan Moore, who kept enough in reserve to fend off Asian Daze.

Chris Armstrong, representing the Ballydoyle stable, said: "She has an awful lot of talent and she's still putting everything together. Once she puts it together there's a real good race in her."

On the possibility of a trip to Ascot, he added: "She's had two runs in quite quick succession. She's in a few races at Ascot but we'll see whether we give her a bit of time and look towards the summer, let her go up the grades and look at a Group 3."

It was a really good Saturday for Aidan O'Brien, maybe not as successful as the previous one, but very enjoyable in its own right as Celtic Chieftain and Old Faithful completed a 54-1 treble.

The performance of Celtic Chieftain was particularly easy on the eye. The No Nay Never colt made a winning debut in a hot-looking 5f maiden under Wayne Lordan and looked an ideal type for the Windsor Castle.

Old Faithful could be booked for the Britannia after Ryan Moore was strong in the saddle to guide him home by a neck in the 1m2f handicap.

Bear thunders home

Thunderbear showed his speed and class to win the 5f handicap under an ice-cool Colin Keane, who didn't move a muscle until entering the final furlong.

Winning trainer Jack Davison said of the 5-1 winner: "He's a legend. He's been great for us and won a Group 3 at Newbury last year. He's actually developing into a nice sprinter as he gets older. He'd been a bit disappointing this season so it was nice to put him back into calmer waters and get the win. Hopefully we can build from here."

Keke pounces late

Billy Lee was sublime on Keke in the other 5f handicap on the seven-race card, producing the 13-8 favourite with a late surge to score.

Eddie Lynam remains the sprint king and he was full of praise for the rider. He said: "Billy is good at getting them to relax. At halfway I was thinking we were in a bit of trouble but he picked up very well and pulled up strong."

Sam scores

The biggest cheer on the day was for the concluding 1m2f handicap when Mayo For Sam , backed from a morning price of 16-1 into 7-1 joint-favourite, was successful for Ado McGuinness and Adam Caffrey.

Read this next:

125-1 debut winner: 'I saw she was a huge price - I thought they must know something we don't because we thought she was good'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.