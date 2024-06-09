Joy for Charlie Appleby as Measured Time leads home a one-two for trainer in Manhattan Stakes

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined for Grade 1 success as Measured Time defeated stablemate Nations Pride in the $1 million Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga.

The four-year-old son of Frankel, who was making his first appearance since finishing fourth in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, finished two lengths clear of the Frankie Dettori-ridden Nations Pride .

Measured Time was registering a sixth win in eight starts for Godolphin and Buick believes he has the potential to improve further.

"It's been a long few days, so this was our last chance for this meet," said Buick, quoted by Bloodhorse. "He's still got a bit to learn, he's not finished just yet. He ran home strong and he's an exciting horse for the future."

Measured Time: made it six wins from eight starts in the US on Saturday Credit: ABDALLA KHALIFA

Appleby, who had failed to record a victory with six previous runners at the Belmont Stakes festival, said: "It was our plan to go forward because we've sort of not been getting the rub of the green lately.

"We thought we'd try to make a run up on the front end and it was a great ride by William. The horse has got such a stride you just want to let him get on with it."

Dornoch snatches Belmont Stakes for Gargan and Saez

The final leg of the US Triple Crown went the way of trainer Danny Gargan and jockey Luis Saez as Dornoch landed the $2 million Belmont Stakes.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, the other two races in the Triple Crown, were won by Mystik Dan and Seize The Grey, who finished eighth and seventh respectively at Saratoga over the mile-and-a-quarter trip, two furlongs shorter than at its home of Belmont Park, which is undergoing a revamp.

Dornoch held off a late challenge from Mindframe to win by half a length, with Sierra Leone a length further back in third.

Former Major League Baseball star Jayson Werth, who scooped the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008, co-owns Dornoch and said that winning the Belmont Stakes was one of his greatest achievements.

"I'll put this up there with anything I've ever done," he said. "This is the top of sports. Horseracing is the most underrated sport there is.

"This is as big as it gets. The emotions you feel when you play in a playoff game, when you win a World Series game, it is the top of sports, and this is where we're at.

"This sport is just scratching the surface of what it can be and where it can go, and we need to get more retired athletes in this game."

Fellow owner Randy Hill added: "Nobody better wake me up. I'll be damn mad. I'll tell you right now – just let me keep dreaming."

Read these next:

Wesley Ward: 'It's very expensive going to Royal Ascot - a lot of my owners haven't wanted to sign back up'

100-1 winner helps punter secure mammoth £188,000 payout from a £2 Lucky 15 bet

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.