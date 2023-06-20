Frankie Dettori given nine-day careless riding ban on frustrating first day at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori's frustrating first day at Royal Ascot ended with the stewards handing him a nine-day ban for careless riding.

The jockey failed to bag a winner and had three second-placed finishes on the opening day of the royal meeting and was deemed to cause significant interference to multiple horses in the Wolferton Stakes aboard fifth-place finisher Saga.

In the early stages of the race, he shifted his mount right-handed and towards the rail when trying to move in front of Cadillac but the manoeuvre caused his jockey James McDonald to quickly pull his mount back to avoid a collision. That subsequently hampered Certain Lad and Notre Belle Bete, who were positioned behind Cadillac.

Cadillac, a 10-1 fancy, beat only one rival home and finished over 27 lengths behind the winner, while 50-1 chances Certain Lad and Notre Belle Bete finished 13th and 11th respectively.

The ban means Dettori will be unable to ride between July 4 and 12 and will miss the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, for which his regular ride Emily Upjohn heads the ante-post betting at 9-4 with the race sponsors. His suspension will finish a day before the three-day July festival at Newmarket begins.

Dettori came within a neck of success on his final Tuesday at Royal Ascot, with the jockey set to retire at the end of the season.

He partnered Inspiral to finish close behind 33-1 shot Triple Time in the Queen Anne Stakes and filled the runner-up spot aboard St James's Palace Stakes favourite Chaldean and Absurde in the Copper Horse Handicap.

Read these next:

'Kevin always said this is the best horse he's ever trained' - 33-1 Triple Time denies Inspiral and Frankie Dettori in the Queen Anne

Bleak opening day for Dettori - it felt like a glimpse of what Royal Ascot will be like when is no longer riding

Aidan O'Brien hails 'incredible' Paddington after becoming Royal Ascot's most successful trainer

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up here . Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on Royal Ascot races at minimum odds 1/2 (1.5) and get £40 in free bets. Only deposits via cards will qualify. Apple Pay not valid on this promotion. T&Cs apply.